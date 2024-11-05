College Football Mailbag: Let's Talk Playoff Chances For Indiana, Texas A&M, And Figure Out Why Auburn Stinks

We are now one week into the month of November, and I'd be lying to you if I said we had a clear front-runner for a national champion. One of the best parts of this new 12-team college football playoff is that we're about to see which team can make a run towards a title, and there are certainly a number of teams worthy enough.

Honestly, look at this past weekend, which saw seven teams in the AP Top-25 lose, setting up another round of chaos for this Saturday. We thought Texas A&M had figured things out in the SEC, but as I predicted, South Carolina got the best of the Aggies. Then, it was Penn State dropping another important game in the Big Ten, but luckily for them the season is not over, and neither are their aspirations for a title.

How about the ACC crapshoot? Clemson lost at home to Louisville, then SMU beat the brakes off Pittsburgh to now control its own destiny in the conference.

The point is that we are still trying to figure out which team is worthy enough to win a national championship, and that's a beautiful problem to have.

This has led to a number of questions from you all, so I picked the best questions that summarize your feelings, as there were a lot to choose from.

Hey Trey, what should we take away from the first college football playoff rankings on Tuesday? Being a Texas A&M fan, I'm worried how that loss to the Gamecocks will affect us.

—Allan, San Antonio

Allan, I certainly understand the frustration from this past Saturday. South Carolina was a tough game, and the Aggies defense looked as though they just had a bad game trying to control the Gamecocks offensive line, along with other things. For the playoff rankings, don't freak out because you aren't ranked, and where you might be seeded in the opening.

Your team has enough opportunities coming up to get right back in the 12-team rankings, and also play in the SEC championship. The offense will have to be tinkered with a bit because there isn't a coach that's going to let Marcel Reed have that much success again, if they can control it. But, the good news is that Texas A&M is a good football team, and have a chance to play their way right back into the conversation. We're about to see some elimination games in the conference this Saturday, with Alabama visiting LSU, and Georgia traveling to Ole Miss.

DON'T FREAK OUT!

Can you please explain to me why I should be optimistic about the future of Auburn football? We looked like absolute sh-t against Vanderbilt and Hugh Freeze has seemed to forget how to call an offense.

—William, Jasper, Ala.

Man, that was an ugly performance from Auburn this past weekend, and Vanderbilt made the Tigers pay. Unfortunately, this offense is horrid to watch, and it doesn't help that Hugh Freeze has gotten pretty courageous with the playcalling without the quarterback to pull it off. Yes, Jarquez Hunter is good, but he came back down to earth this past week.

I'll say this, Freeze is giving the Auburn administration a lot of headaches when it comes to deciding on the future. I'm not implying that Hugh is gone after this season, because he's going to get one more season to pull the Tigers out of the gutter, but that's it. He needs to find a transfer portal quarterback to come in and lead this team to enough wins next season to secure a future on the Plains with Duece Knight.

There are a lot of problems right now in Auburn, and Hugh Freeze pretty much has the same record as Bryan Harsin when he was fired. So what does that tell you?

If Indiana loses to Ohio State in a few weeks, do we still have enough juice to make the playoff? I'm not saying we will lose, but being this highly ranked is kinda new to us Hoosier fans. Thanks!

—Thomas, Bloomington, Ind.

Now come on, don't be thinking like that. I just witnessed Ohio State play in-person, and this team is beatable. What we've seen from your Hoosiers this year has been fascinating to watch, especially on the defensive side. I know what this offense can do, and they once again proved it against Michigan State.

I understand that this freaks you out about a potential loss to Ohio State, but still getting in. All I can say is let this thing play out. It's clear that Curt Cignetti has this team playing at a high level, but even as a fan, don't overlook the Wolverines this weekend. As for the playoff rankings reveal, enjoy the moment, and take this thing one week at a time. If Indiana loses to Ohio State, they’ll cross that bride when we get there.

One thing I know about this Hoosier team is that they aren’t scared to play anyone, and even through adversity, they find a way to win. So, take care of Michigan, then you can start getting excited about Ohio State, with a massive side of nervousness.

What did you think of Penn State this past weekend? Thanks for all the coverage. Also, we really got screwed with it being a noon game.

—Billy, Altoona, Pa.

Billy, I had a fantastic time at Penn State. The campus was beautiful, along with the mountains in the backdrop. I did feel like I was walking into a private-terminal airport when I arrived in State College. Dang that airport is small, but certainly does the trick. If you are ever visiting, I highly recommend the Nittany Lion Inn, as the hotel was so cool, with all the Penn State decor and pictures. I felt like I was staying in a very nice library.

Beaver Stadium is one of my favorites, and that didn’t change coming out of this weekend. The crowd was loud, the student section was wild, and I found it funny that they put the visiting fans in the upper-deck, and don't give them any lower level tickets. I know that game didn’t go your way, but I couldn't have been more impressed with everything about State College, also known as Happy Valley.

Alright, that's going to do it. Send me your questions or comments during the week to Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com and I promise I'll respond to you all. Also, my DM's are open on social media, so shoot over any questions you might have. Thanks so much!