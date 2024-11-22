College Football Picks: Expert Predictions For Indiana-Ohio State, Notre Dame-Army, Alabama-Oklahoma & More

You can call this upcoming slate of games a ‘Prove It’ weekend, mainly for the showdown folks in Columbus have been waiting for since the beginning of the week. The Big Ten will be the center of attention on Saturday, as Indiana clashes with Ohio State in what could turn into a playoff elimination game depending on the final score.

We've all heard the arguments after the college football playoff committee had four Big Ten teams in the Top-5 of the latest rankings. The arguments over strength of schedule have dominated the headlines, and this is another one of those Saturdays where it feels like something is not going to go according to plan.

While folks are paying attention to the Hoosiers vs. Buckeyes games, there will be a lot of college football fans also keep an eye on the Ole Miss Rebels, as they travel to Gainesville for a showdown with the Florida Gators. If there ever was a ‘trap’ game, maybe this one is it.

Also, keep an eye out on the Big 12 race, as Colorado looks to take another step towards the conference title game, playing Kansas this weekend.

Either way, we are looking towards another pivotal weekend in college football, so let's take a look at our weekly picks.

Trey: 35-13 straight up, 26-22 against the spread (29 points)

Barrett: 35-13 straight up, 25-23 against the spread (29 points)

Indiana at Ohio State (-13.5)

Wallace: Here we go, the game that Indiana fans, along with the playoff committee, has been waiting on since they were ranked in the initial CFP poll. This is the measuring stick for the Hoosiers, facing an Ohio State team with a beat up offensive line, but still having enough fire-power to make Indiana very nervous.

Yes, Indiana is ready to prove the doubters wrong, and they have an offense that can cause problems for the Buckeyes, but going into Columbus and playing this game on the road is a whole different animal. Can the Hoosiers prevail with their folks counting them out?

I believe they can, but it won’t be enough for the victory. Indiana keeps this close, but Ohio state prevails at the end. Hoosiers cover, Buckeyes win.





Sallee: The Buckeyes have questions on the offensive line, and that’s bad news going up a Hoosiers defense that ranks second in the Big Ten in total offense (255.5 yards per game) and tops in the conference in defensive yards per play (4.18). That will be enough to make this a four-quarter battle for the ages that Ohio State wins … but only because of a late score that will keep it within the number.

BYU at Arizona State (-3)

Wallace: BYU has been living on the edge for the past four weeks, and it finally bit the last weekend against Kansas. Now, the Cougars must face an Arizona State team that has quietly handled business this season behind quarterback Sam Leavitt. This one has major implications for the Big 12 title race, and what hopes that BYU has for making the college football playoff.

I think this goes in the favor of the Sun Devils, as the BYU slide continues this week. Yes, Arizona State will win, and cover the points.

Sallee: The Sun Devils are the best story that you’ve never heard of, but that will change this weekend when they top the Cougars and continue their march toward the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has thrown three touchdown passes in each of the last three games, and that streak will continue in a double-digit win in Tempe.

Army at Notre Dame (-14.5)

Wallace: I gave Navy a chance against Notre Dame, and the Irish proved me wrong in impressive fashion. I love this Army team, and their story this season has been extremely fun to follow. But, Notre Dame is clicking on offense, and Riley Leonard has proven himself after that early-season loss to Northern Illinois.

It feels like the Fighting Irish are going to make a statement once again on Saturday, but I think this one is actually closer. I'm going with Notre Dame to win, but Army will cover inside Yankee Stadium.





Sallee: This will be the Riley Leonard show, as the dual-threat signal-caller for the Fighting Irish will light up the Army defense just as the Irish did against Navy earlier this season. Coach Marcus Freeman knows that Notre Dame could use some style points, so expect this one to get very sideways.

Wild Card Games

Alabama (-13.5) at Oklahoma

Sallee: Get ready, because this one is going to be an absolute beatdown. The Sooners defense can only keep them in games for so long before it wears down due to the absence of any offense. That’s exactly what will happen here.

Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense will go nuts in the second half en route to a 20+ point win.

Ole Miss (-11) @ Florida

Wallace: Can Florida backup its win against LSU with another critical game this weekend against Ole Miss? There is so much on the line for the Rebels right now, mainly a spot in the college football playoff. Even though I've enjoyed seeing this Gators football team rally around its head coach Billy Napier, I think they are running into a massive problem on Saturday against this Lane Kiffin offense, ran by Jaxson Dart.

For this reason, I'm going with Ole Miss to win the game, and cover the points in Gainesville.

Ok, that's going to do it for this week's predictions. Let me know what you're betting on this week, or if you are thinking differently about the games we've laid out. Email me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com