Hottest Team In College Football Gets Great QB News After Injury

Indiana Hoosiers QB Kurtis Rourke will be back on the field Saturday.

The Hoosiers are currently 8-0, ranked 13th in America and have a weekend game against Michigan State. A win against the Spartans and the hype surrounding Curt Cignetti's team is going to hit a deafening level.

The team's star QB Kurtis Rourke missed the game against Washington due to a thumb injury suffered during a 56-7 win over Nebraska.

Tayven Jackson stepped in and played competently, but his time as QB1 will end after just one week.

Kurtis Rourke will start at QB For Indiana against Michigan State.

Cignetti announced Thursday that the team's leader and the engine that runs the offense will return against the Spartans.

That's great news for the Hoosiers as they look to improve to 9-0. Jackson was solid, but not spectacular against Washington.

Rourke is needed to get the most out of the team's offense.

Could the Hoosiers have beaten the Spartans with Jackson under center if Rourke needed more time to heal up from a thumb injury? For sure, but there's no question Rourke is a significant upgrade.

His stats on the season so far are as follow:

1,941 passing yards

15 passing touchdowns

Three interceptions

91.8 QBR

Completing 74.6% of his passes

Two rushing touchdowns

There's no question Rourke has put together one of the best seasons in all of college football, and the Hoosiers definitely need him on the field.

Indiana has games left against MSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Purdue. Other than the game against the Buckeyes, the Hoosiers should be favored in every single one.

A ticket to the playoff is a very real possibility, and in order to get it done, Rourke and the offense will have to keep roaring. Him returning from a thumb injury after just one week is a huge step in the right direction.

Cigneetti and Indiana have turned into one of the best stories in college football, and it should be fun to see where they can go from here. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.