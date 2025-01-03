Star College QB Secretly Played Entire Season With Brutal Injury

Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke is one tough son of a gun.

Rourke was the main piece in Indiana's incredible 11-2 season that resulted in the program's first ever College Football Playoff appearance.

The Hoosiers were expected to be one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. Instead, a Rourke-led offense and new coach Curt Cignetti finished the regular season an impressive 11-1.

It turns out Rourke was never healthy the entire season.

Kurtis Rourke played season with torn ACL.

Tom Pelissero shocked college football fans Friday morning when he reported that Rourke tore his ACL back in August. He previously tore it while playing at Ohio.

The talented passer also suffered a brutal hand injury that he played through. That means not only was Rourke's throwing hand busted up down the stretch, but he suffered what should have been a season-ending injury back in August.

There are a lot of people who think they're tough, and believe it or not, most athletes aren't all that tough at all. They like to think they are, but thinking you're tough and actually being tough are two very different things.

You know what's as tough as a two dollar steak? Playing an entire season with a torn ACL (Rourke did miss one game due to his hand injury). I honestly can't remember the last time someone tore their ACL and continued playing multiple games.

The ACL in each leg is critical for movement and cutting. You know what you have to do as a QB? Cut and move. It doesn't make sense at all that he was able to play the entire season. That's an absurd level of grit.

Not only did Rourke play the season, but he put up monster numbers. He finished the year with 3,042 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions......all on a torn ACL. Simply incredible. One NFL team is going to get itself a very tough young man. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.