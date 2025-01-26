Indiana Fans Done With Mike Woodson After Heartbreaking Loss To Maryland

Things are not going well in Bloomington for the Indiana Hoosiers under head coach Mike Woodson. The once-proud college basketball program hasn't reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2016. This year, the team is 14-6 but just 5-4 in Big Ten play.

Entering Sunday, the team sat in 68th place in the NCAA's NET ranking, putting it firmly on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament with about six weeks of basketball left to play.

That made Sunday's afternoon tilt at Assembly Hall a massive contest for the Hoosiers, who welcomed the Maryland Terrapins to town. Several fans tried to organize a "walk-out" to protest the school keeping Woodson as head coach, but that didn't come to fruition.

However, fans booed the head coach prior to the game.

Things started going poorly for Indiana in the second half, with Maryland opening up a double-digit lead. But the Hoosiers showed a lot of grit and fight and came roaring back to take a five-point lead with under 2.5 minutes left. They held a four-point lead with under 40 seconds remaining and, according to ESPN, had a 90% chance of winning the game at that point.

However, like a lot of Indiana games this season, hope was quickly followed by disappointment. Maryland scored two points and quickly fouled Indiana after the in-bounds pass. Trey Galloway went to the line for the Hoosiers but missed the front end of the one-and-one.

Maryland guard Rodney Rice hit a three-pointer to give the Terrapins a one-point lead with seven seconds remaining. Indiana ultimately had an in-bounds situation from under the Maryland basket with five seconds left.

But Woodson's team seemed incredibly confused about which players should be on the floor in that situation, leading to multiple substitutions that had the crowd booing.

And, after all that, the Hoosiers did not have a good play ready to go and instead ended up with a desperation three-point attempt in the waning moments. That shot rang off the iron and the boos rained down at Assembly Hall.

Many Indiana fans were done with Woodson before Sunday, but let's just say that the loss against Maryland – particularly with what appeared to be a terribly mismanaged final possession – didn't do the head coach any favors.

We'll have to wait and see if Indiana athletics director Scott Dolson feels the same way as Hoosiers fans and relieves Mike Woodson of his head coaching duties.