Indiana Football Coach Sends Students Alpha Email With Simple Message

Curt Cignetti sent one of the best football guy emails you'll ever see.

Cignetti and his Indiana Hoosiers are currently 4-0, and have a chance to start a season 5-0 for the first time in 57 years with a Saturday win over Maryland.

There's been a significant vibe shift in Bloomington in Cignetti's very short run as the team's head coach. The Hoosiers used to be a punching bag in the Big Ten. Now, they're off to one of the hottest starts in America, and Cignetti needs students to do one thing:

Put down the books and get to the game.

Curt Cignetti fires off awesome email to Indiana students.

Like any good leader, Cignetti needed to address the masses ahead of a critical game, and in the year 2024 on a college campus, an email blast is the way to get it done. He didn't disappoint.

"When the clock hits zero and we're 5-0, I want you to be there to celebrate a historic win with us. The tailgates can wait. The parties can wait. If you need to study, that can wait too. There are good things happening with IU Football, and you're a big part of it," Cignetti said, in part, in the email blasted out to students.

That's right, folks. The Indiana football coach has given fans a pass from studying to get to Memorial Stadium to watch the matchup against the Terrapins.

You can read the full email below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Football. Guy. This is the exact kind of leader I want running my program. Studying? Folks, you have the rest of the school year to study.

This is the only opportunity Indiana might have to break a 57-year streak for a long time. Put the books down, get your Indiana gear on and get ready to rock and roll.

My only issue is with him saying tailgates can wait. Tailgates happen *BEFORE* kickoff. People need a nice buzz going before watching the Hoosiers and Terrapins take the field.

Close your laptop, find a tailgate, get things rolling, hit up the game and then celebrate afterward. It's a very simple but very successful formula.

You can watch Indiana play Maryland at noon EDT on the Big Ten Network. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.