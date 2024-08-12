Women's Olympic gold medal winner Imane Khelif is still on the hook for failed gender tests beyond the conclusion of the Paris Summer Games. Two boxers who previously failed gender tests, including Khelif, shook up the 2024 Summer Olympics after exhibiting jaw-dropping advantages over their female competitors.

Now, one of Khelif's former sparring partners is declaring that the gold medalist is "a man."

The former training partner also made some bizarre claims about the catalyst for the boxer's biological differences.

Bulgarian-Nigerian women's boxer Joana Nwameru spoke to REDUXX, adding to the discourse surrounding the Algerian boxer.

"[Khelif] has some kind of internal issues. But he is a man. I will stay [by] my words until he/she does a test to prove to the world that he/she is a woman. But we all know that won't happen," Nwamerue shared, via Reduxx.

Nwameru made more brow-raising claims about Khelif, "I think we played 3-4 sparring sessions. I have a record of everything. I can confirm that this is a man to me. Male power. Men's techniques, everything."

According to REDUXX, Nwameru previously trained with Khelif in Bulgaria in February. After a sparring session, members of the Algerian National Team shared riveting insights about Khelif's physical advantages.

Nwameru said, "[Khelif's] teammates came to me and told me ‘Imane is not a man. She is a woman and just lives high in the mountains with her relatives and parents and so there may be a change in her testosterone or chromosomes and the like.'"

Imane Khelif was the talk of the Olympics, starting when Khelif out-muscled Italian boxer Angela Carini, forcing the boxer to quit mid-match and cry. The Algerian boxer stood apart from the female pool of competitors at the Olympics, having failed multiple gender tests.

"Dudes allowed to punch chicks on the international stage" became the resounding statement in the Khelif, and the IOC (managing the Olympics) bungled the women's competition by ignoring the discourse, which included women's activists like Riley Gaines.

Taiwan's selection for the women's Olympic competition, Lin Yu Ting, also failed gender tests to confirm XX status.

During the matches, Khelif's outstanding physical prowess compared to the competition was clear. The Algerian won matches convincingly. Round by round, Khelif's superior build overwhelmed the opposition, and Khelif marched to a gold medal.

Women's activists are calling for the IOC to learn from Khelif's dominant performance at the Olympics and ban boxers without XX chromosomes, like the Algerian, from competing against women.

