Illinois Will Wear Insanely Awesome Throwback Uniforms This Weekend: PHOTOS

The Illinois Fighting Illini will rock some slick uniforms this weekend against Michigan.

Bret Bielema's squad is a very impressive 5-1, ranked 22nd in the country and a spot in the College Football Playoff is still 100% on the table.

After years and years of being a cellar dweller and punching bag in the Big Ten, the Fighting Illini have finally become relevant and competitive.

Now, they'll pay tribute to the school's history Saturday.

Illinois will wear awesome uniforms against Michigan

The Fighting Illini will wear throwback uniforms that resemble what players wore in the 1920s when the team takes the field against the Wolverines.

The helmets feature a paint job that looks like the old leather helmets players used to wear before wearing actual helmets.

Check out the uniforms below, and let me know what you think

How slick are these uniforms? As someone who loves history and throwback uniforms, these uniforms are going to look awesome on the field against Michigan.

The coolest part of the uniform is the helmet. Definitely one of the coolest things we've seen on a college football field in a long time.

I'm not an Illinois fan at all, but I get paid to call balls and strikes. The fact of the matter is, whoever cooked up these uniforms did an excellent job.

I'm not an Illinois fan at all, but I get paid to call balls and strikes. The fact of the matter is, whoever cooked up these uniforms did an excellent job.

I'm sure there will be some haters out there, but they're simply wrong. Now, can the team take care of business against Michigan and improve to 6-1? Fans will find out Saturday, but there's no doubt they'll look awesome on the field.