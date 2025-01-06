Iconic NFL CB Cooper DeJean Names Biggest 'Welcome to the NFL' Moment

NFL cornerback Cooper DeJean may look 18 because of his boyish face. However, the Philadelphia Eagles' second-rounder already has some big-name matchups under his belt after just one season.

When asked about his ‘Welcome to the NFL’ moment, DeJean revealed a surprising name as the first wideout he covered that made him say ‘dang.’

"Adam Thielen," DeJean responded, speaking to the media — answering for his definite ‘Welcome to the NFL’ memory now that the regular season has wrapped.

DeJean was picked in the second round out of Iowa. The prized college defender became something of a ‘trailblazer’ when he showcased immense talent for the CB position as a white guy.

What stood out about Thielen in DeJean's mind was the 100-yard performance the vet put up against the Eagles when the Carolina Panthers narrowly beat Philly.

The Eagles won the game, 22-19, but their defense couldn't contain Thielen, letting him tally nine catches for 102 yards.

DeJean and the Eagles will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC Wild Card round.

The Eagles should face less of a challenge against the Packers' receiving corps.

Green Bay lost a core member of their receiving group on Sunday after Christian Watson suffered a torn ACL against the Chicago Bears.

Coop's on-field play stood out the most, so the Eagles drafted DeJean.

And they now have a high-upside player in the secondary who could be an issue for receivers … emphasis on ‘could.’

