Ian Rapoport Still Angry At Ex-Titans Head Coach For Lying Before Firing

Ian Rapoport is still not over being played for a fool by former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey.

During his NFL Network Insiders program on Friday, Rapoport brought up one of the more embarrassing moments in his journalism career, when he was duped into reporting that the Titans were going to re-sign Mularkey. Within hours of his reporting, though, the Titans ended up firing Mularkey and Rapoport got completely dragged on social media over the ‘Insider’ not being on the inside of anything.

For years, Rapoport never found out what really happened, until earlier this week when Mike Mularkey said during an Action Sports interview that once he knew he was going to be fired, he purposely called up Rapoport to announce his contract was being re-signed, in an attempt to stick it one last time to Titans ownership.

IAN RAPOPORT GOT WRECKED ON TWITTER FOR HIS FALSE REPORT

Reacting to the interview, Rapoport is clearly not amused, as you can see him seething during Mularkey's story.

"To see those guys yukking it up… pretty funny, I guess? That is if you don't care about accuracy and taking someone's reputation and rubbing it in the mud," Rapoport responded. "That was not cool, that was not funny. I was a young reporter back then and the amount of online hate and ridicule I got because Mike Mularkey thought it would be funny to get back at his old boss, it was not fun."

Just because it may have been an ultimate troll move by Mularkey, doesn't mean it still wasn't funny, Ian. Even co-host Tom Pellisero agreed, saying that it was pretty humorous now that some time has passed and it's been six years later.

Others on social media are telling Rap to calm down and lighten up.

As someone who loves holding grudges and never forgetting people that screwed you along the way, I don't fully blame Rapoport for being upset - nobody likes being played the fool.

But it's time to move on, man, especially since you won. Mularkey hasn't had a coaching job since 2020 and you're the lead reporter on NFL Network. Stop being an elitist suit and just laugh it off.

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow