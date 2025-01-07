Hulk Hogan Was 'Irate' Over WWE Netflix Debut Booing: Report

Hulkamania is about to leg drop liberal California.

At the start of the third hour of Monday night's highly anticipated WWE debut on Netflix, Hulk Hogan came out and surprised the Los Angeles, California Inuit Dome audience, only to be showered with boos from those in attendance.

The Hulkster is now reportedly "irate" and furious.

In previous years, when Hulk Hogan's "Real American" theme music started blaring throughout the arena, crowds would ERUPT and go absolutely nuts as everyone screamed the opening notes.

Not last night.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of California is a well-documented liberal hellhole run by liberal maniac politicians.

Last night, the Libs were out in full force.

Hogan was absolutely showered with boos just months after Hogan campaigned and endorsed Donald Trump.

HOGAN WAS REPORTEDLY FURIOUS OVER THE BOOS

According to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, Hogan "walked to the back so mad," while other reports say that he was "irate" in the back after being embarrassed during what was supposed to be an easy and uplifting segment praising the wrestling GOAT.

What's ironic about the whole thing is that Hogan just signed a multi-year branding deal for his "Real American Beer" with the WWE, which includes more appearances as well as a minority ownership stake AND the beer's logo to be placed as a sponsor on the wrestling mat.

If fans thought they were getting rid of Hogan, they're mistaken. He's not going anywhere.

Regardless, you can understand Hogan's frustration as other wrestling legends like The Rock, The Undertaker and John Cena all returned last night to cheers.