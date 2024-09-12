Shilo Sanders Caught On Video Saying Stupid Comment To Nebraska Players Before Loss

Shilo Sanders probably wishes he'd kept his mouth shut prior to losing to Nebraska.

Colorado got crushed 28-10 to the Cornhuskers last weekend in a game that was never close. Nebraska scored 28 unanswered by halftime.

It was a brutal butt kicking that you don't often see between two P4 teams. You know what's never great on top of getting blown out?

Running your mouth and having to regret it afterward.

Shilo Sanders caught on video trash talking Nebraska players.

You'd think given the fact Colorado struggled with an FCS team to get the season started that they might want to dial back any trash talking they planned on doing. Well, you'd be wrong.

"We about to roll your asses," Shilo, a DB for the Buffs, told Nebraska players as they waited to do the coin toss. A truly incredible moment caught on camera.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Reality check: Colorado didn't roll anyone on the field last week. The only team that got rolled was the one being coached by Deion Sanders.

The most embarrassing part of this is that it's not the first time something like this has happened. Last season, Shilo ran his mouth talking trash to Oregon players before getting dismantled 42-6.

Are we noticing a trend? Are we noticing that Shilo Sanders has the habit of talking a big game and then not backing it up.

You should be if not.

To add insult to injury, Shilo also suffered a forearm injury and is likely out for at least a couple weeks. Just a tough night all around for Deion Sanders' son. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.