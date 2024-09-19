How Much Would You Pay To Keep Drunks From Peeing In Your Driveway Because This Australian Guy Paid $3,000

An Australian man decided he had had about enough of drunks peeing in his driveway, so he spent thousands installing an anti-urinator system around his house.

And it sounds like it's working like a charm.

According to Australia's 7News, Stephen Bodnar lives in Waverley in Sydney and he has been dealing with some rogue urinators for quite some time. He's been dealing with both male and female offenders for years, thanks to the fact that he lives near a pair of pubs — The Charing Cross Hotel and The Robin Hood Hotel, both of which sound like the kind of watering holes that tear through their fair share of giant cans of Foster's — and over the years things have gotten bad.

"The worst was when I’d go away, out to dinner or something, and then drive into my driveway and they’d wee’d right where my door opens," Bodnar said.

I mean, that's just terrible, but maybe a little expected from a former penal (more like pee-nal) colony.

"It was an unpleasant feeling," he said. "I can’t believe that someone would leave a pub with a bladder full of urine and not realize that they’ve just walked past a toilet to get here."

But no one wants to step out of their Subaru and into a puddle of drunken wee, and so Bodnar decided to do something about it.

That something involved Bodnar using his skills as an electrician to rig up a series of security cameras and sprinklers for a one-two punch of drunken urinator prevention that cost $3,000. It features a motion detector that will trigger a downpour for several minutes between 6 pm and 6 am whether Bodnar is at home or not.

"I’ve had no other option than to take matters (into) my own hands, I think," Bodnar said.

I've got to assume that that is $3,000 Australian, which is a little over $2,000 USD, but that's still a lot of money to solve this problem.

The good news is that it appears to be working.

"I’m really happy with the outcome," he said.

I can believe that because the CCTV footage of drunks getting soaked by a network of sprinklers sounds like it would provide hours of endless entertainment.