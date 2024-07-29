Hooters Gianna Wears A Checkered Flag Bikini, NASCAR Star's Sister Needs Your Attention & Vulgar In-Car Audio

What a race! Best NASCAR race of the season, by a mile. Not even close. Hell, it may have been the best I've ever seen.

It was electric out there – from start to finish. Passing. Wrecks. Lead changes. Drama. And that finish? Whew. I couldn't tell who won! Could you? Insane.

Four tires, some Sunoco racing fuel, and a set of binoculars so I can watch that finish just a little closer next time … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the …

Wait. What? Oh yeah … there was no automobile race this weekend! It's Olympics time. Phew. Honestly, that makes me feel better. I was so busy yesterday, I just figured I missed it. What a relief! Makes this column much easier to get through now. I was about to lie my ass off for the next few minutes.

Hell, now we can some fun!

Let's see. Where should we start? Hooters Gianna is on vacation and she brought her checkered flag bikini with her. As if she would've forgotten. Hogwash!

I've also got NASCAR vet Samantha Busch enjoying her Italian vacation, McCall Gaulding dominating South Carolina, tiny Tyler Reddick tying the tiny knot, and – yes – we will get to some actual racing. I promise.

Not a ton, but some. Frankly, when you see Hooters Gianna here in a minute, you ain't gonna care anyway.

Okay, NOW … grab you a set of four Goodyear tires, a splash of that Sunoco racing fuel, and maybe a set of binoculars so we can see Hooters Gianna from back here in the states … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘WAGS Of NASCAR Are Clearly Fans Of The Olympic Break’ edition – is LIVE!

But first, we start with actual NASCAR stuff, you animals

I know I know – what in the world could we possibly need to discuss? The fellas are off for the next two weeks!

I will say, it was weird not having a NASCAR race to grill to last night. Nothing like firing up the Weber on a hot as hell July evening, throwing on a steak, and watching the fourth overtime restart about to unfold while every mosquito in the state gnaws on your neck.

The best.

Anyway, we did have some fallout from last week's Brickyard 400. For starters – and, frankly, the most important – we finally have actual audio from Chase Elliott. Now, why is that important?

For those who skipped last week's meeting, Chase pretty much threw every cuss word and every insult known to man at NASCAR during his Brickyard 400. Seriously, it was an absolute masterclass in vulgarity.

That a word? No idea. I'm going with it, though.

This time last week, we only had visual evidence of these outbursts. AKA, people tweeting what he said.

But now? Buddy, now, we have the damn audio. And it's electric:

Tyler Reddick ties the tiny knot

I mean, was it worth the wait or WHAT? Chase was angry from the get-go, and it just got worse as the day progressed. I love it.

Salty fans who hate Chase and say he has no personality must be in shambles over those three minutes. Sort of throws cold water on all of that BS, huh? Chase has always had a personality, you just have to piss him off first to see it.

Once you do that – and clearly those lazy NASCAR motherf--kers in the tower did it – then it's game ON, buddy!

You like Chase more now? Let me know!

OK, let's check the mail before we move on, because we haven't done it in a while and that's on me. I'm sorry.

From Ricky S. in Memphis!

Keep up the great NASCAR coverage. You are the only one who really gives us some juicy behind-the-scenes info.

Thanks, Ricky! And yes, I realize I could've easily just made up a name and wrote those nice, generic things about myself, but come on. I'm better than that, folks. You know I wouldn't stoop that low. Allegedly, of course.

As for what Memphis Ricky was talking about … how this for some behind-the-scenes NASCAR coverage?

NASCAR WAGs love Italy!

Congrats to Tiny Ty and Alexa! And you got married in Wisconsin? Did you see Hookstead running around somewhere? Did y'all know he was a Wisconsin guy? He hides it so well.

And no, I will not be making any further tiny Ty jokes on this one. Wedding days are off limits. Bad form. Another time, of course. Just happy for the happy couple!

Looks like Denny and Jordan Fish are off to Italy, too. They'll be joining Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch, it appears. What a foursome!

Buongiorno.

Hooters Gianna dominates the Eastern Caribbean

Solid start to the big trip for OG Sam Busch, and I think we're just getting going. Sort of like a warm-up lap. She's testing the waters out right now, but I have a feeling she's about to dive in head-first.

Can't wait to see Week 2.

No need to test the waters in Anguilla, which Google tells me is somewhere in the Caribbean. They're perfect this time of year. Pristine! Just ask Hooters Gianna, who continues to dominate everywhere she goes.

She is NASCAR's First Lady, after all:

Stacy Stenhouse says ahoy, McCall Gualding heads to Gamecock country and Katelyn Larson sets the bar

Been a while since we got a heater from Hooters Gianna Tulio, but she just painted the corners with triple-digit mustard. Welcome back, Gianna!

NASCAR will never have a more worthy First Lady. Ever. I don't know who wins the championship this season, but the new couple will have massive shoes to fill once Ryan Blaney and Gianna leave office. Sad.

But hey! Perhaps we'll get another Larson administration? Katelyn's been the First Lady once before, and she seems ready to sit on the throne once again:

Love Katelyn Larson. Frankly, we don't give her enough space around here. She doesn't make too much noise, but when she does, it's worth the wait. Shotgunning a Busch Light on the bricks of Indianapolis Motor Speedway? I mean, good God. I don't think it's possible to turn on racing fans any more than that. Elite stuff.

Next? Katelyn doesn't come around often, and Ricky Stenhouse's sister, Stacy, has never been to one of these Monday Morning water-cooler talks.

Well, that changes today. Ahoy there, Stacy!

Didn't know anything about Stacy until this morning, but a quick scroll of her social media accounts tells me that she would very much like OutKick and Monday Morning Pit-Stop. She certainly ain't blue. I'll leave it at that.

OK, that's it for today. Honestly, that's a decent amount of #content for an off-week in NASCAR. I promise you, you ain't getting any of this anywhere else on the internet today. No shot.

Take us into the week, McCall!