Homes Belonging To Bills Lineman Dion Dawkins The Site Of Fatal Airplane Crash

The pilot of a plane that was traveling from Michigan to White Plains, New York experienced mechanical problems and crashed Thursday morning, killing the pilot – and that tragedy is touching Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins.

The 1979 Beechcraft A36 crashed in a wooded area between two residences – both of those properties owned by Dawkins.

The craft was still engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on the scene.

Dawkins Misses Practice But Safe

Dawkins was already at the Bills training facility when it happened, and he doesn't actually live at the home closest to the accident. But his family members that do live there are safe, per authorities and Dawkins.

Dawkins was excused from practice for personal reasons. The airplane crash was the reason.

And, yes, this is wild.

It is also terrible.

Patick Welch, the chief of police for the East Aurora Police Department confirmed Thursday afternoon that the single-engine aircraft crashed Thursday morning and the pilot of the plane was confirmed killed.

There are no other injuries reported.

No one in the Dawkins family was hurt.

Dawkins Praying For Pilot's Family

"I still wonder why things happen in life," Dawkins told reporters. "But tragedies happen all of the time. The biggest point about it is I just hope the guy, the pilot's family is OK. I hope that they're doing alright because, you know, somebody lost their life today for an accident, a mechanical thing, something.

And I'm glad that my family is perfectly fine. The alarm systems, the security guards that are there and all the people that are involved that help keep us safe, like everything was going off. And having the right people in line, for the family of that pilot, my prayers are out."

Dawkins was at the Bills facility when the accident happened. He told reporters that he owns several properties in Western New York and said he does not live at the one in question.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and are expected to investigate.

Dawkins is not expected to miss the Bills next game, which is at home Sunday against the New England Patriots.