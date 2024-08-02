Hollywood Jim: Jim Harbaugh Says His New Glasses Were Inspired By Actor Glen Powell

Jim Harbaugh is officially back in the NFL this season, where he'll be trying to flip the fortunes of the Los Angeles Chargers.

And he'll be doing it in some fresh frames inspired by one of Hollywood's most in-demand leading fellas.

At Chargers camp, Harbaugh could be seen cruising around with some new glasses and he explained to CBS Sports that they were directly inspired by some frames that Glen Powell wore in the movie Hit Man.

"Yeah," Harbaugh said. "They're transitions."

Let's stop right here: did anyone think that Jim Harbaugh would be anything but a transition lens kind of guy? I feel like old-school, pragmatic football coaches like him are the target demo for those.

Why have two pairs of glasses when you can have one? Efficient.

"I was watching that movie the Hit Man, with Glen Powell" Harbaug explained. "I loved him in Top Gun: Maverick, he had a great role in that too. Anyway, he had these glasses on — these aren't the exact ones — but I just took a picture of the TV and then went down to the local eye shop. My prescription was up anyway, so it was time for a new prescription.

"They've been treating me right."

Not gonna lie: those are snazzy-looking shades.

I know the celebrity photo move for haircuts, but this is the first time I've heard of it being used for glasses. 99.99 percent of the time I'm wearing contacts, but when the time comes to get a new pair of glasses, I think I'm going to go with the Hollywood Harbaugh approach.

I might even take a photo of Jim Harbaugh's glasses which he got from taking a photo of Glen Powell's glasses and get me a pair of those too.

Coach Harbaugh is just out there innovating on the frames front.