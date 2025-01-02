Hollywood Actress Emma Roberts Stuns After Pulling Rare MLB Card

Published|Updated

Hollywood actress Emma Roberts is stunning fans and MLB followers alike after pulling a ridiculously rare Jackson Holliday 1-of-1 rookie card.

Emma Roberts at the "Didion &amp;amp; Babitz" Book Launch Party held at Chateau Marmont on November 12, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.  (Photo by River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 28: Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday (7) takes a pitch during a MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles on September 28, 2024, at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's a wicked twist of fate. 

"The face of pulling my most coveted 1-of-1," Roberts posted on her Instagram Stories, posing with the prized Topps card. As the Topps company notes on its site, "A 1/1 card is the rarest type of trading card, making it especially appealing to collectors. Some of the most valuable cards in existence today are 1/1 cards."

Eric Roberts' actress-daughter (also a niece to actress Julia Roberts) had the incredible luck of pulling the ultra-rare bit of Baltimore Orioles memorabilia. 

The odds of pulling a card like this are said to be as rare as ‘one in a hundred thousand.’ 

Fans highly anticipated Jackson Holliday's pro debut.

As relayed by OutKick's Amber Harding Snyder, Jackson Holliday (son of former seven-time All-Star and World Series Champion outfielder Matt Holliday) entered the season as the consensus top-ranked prospect in baseball after the Orioles selected him No. 1 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.

In Holliday's debut, the game on MLB Network averaged 626,000 viewers (a big-time audience).

Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Jackson Holliday is expected to be a household name in pro baseball. Roberts will surely be thrilled to watch that card's value skyrocket in the near future.

One More Thing: Emma Roberts

For anyone still wondering where they've seen, the 33-year-old actress, Emma Roberts has several memorable titles in her IMDB profile. 

Roberts has been a regular on Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Stories" anthology show, which has been a juggernaut for the FX network. 

People watch that show in droves, and I can't quite wrap my head around why.

US actress Emma Roberts arrives for Disney's 2024 Upfront presentation at North Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emma Roberts has also been seen in:

"We're the Millers" (2013)

"Aquamarine" (2006)

"Scream 4" / "Scre4m" (2011)

"Scream Queens" (television)

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick - living in Southern California.

All about Jeopardy, sports, Thai food, Jiu-Jitsu, faith. I've watched every movie, ever. (@alejandroaveela, via X)