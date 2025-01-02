Hollywood Actress Emma Roberts Stuns After Pulling Rare MLB Card

Hollywood actress Emma Roberts is stunning fans and MLB followers alike after pulling a ridiculously rare Jackson Holliday 1-of-1 rookie card.

It's a wicked twist of fate.

"The face of pulling my most coveted 1-of-1," Roberts posted on her Instagram Stories, posing with the prized Topps card. As the Topps company notes on its site, "A 1/1 card is the rarest type of trading card, making it especially appealing to collectors. Some of the most valuable cards in existence today are 1/1 cards."

Eric Roberts' actress-daughter (also a niece to actress Julia Roberts) had the incredible luck of pulling the ultra-rare bit of Baltimore Orioles memorabilia.

The odds of pulling a card like this are said to be as rare as ‘one in a hundred thousand.’

Fans highly anticipated Jackson Holliday's pro debut.

As relayed by OutKick's Amber Harding Snyder, Jackson Holliday (son of former seven-time All-Star and World Series Champion outfielder Matt Holliday) entered the season as the consensus top-ranked prospect in baseball after the Orioles selected him No. 1 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.

In Holliday's debut, the game on MLB Network averaged 626,000 viewers (a big-time audience).

Jackson Holliday is expected to be a household name in pro baseball. Roberts will surely be thrilled to watch that card's value skyrocket in the near future.

One More Thing: Emma Roberts

For anyone still wondering where they've seen, the 33-year-old actress, Emma Roberts has several memorable titles in her IMDB profile.

Roberts has been a regular on Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Stories" anthology show, which has been a juggernaut for the FX network.

People watch that show in droves, and I can't quite wrap my head around why.

Emma Roberts has also been seen in:

"We're the Millers" (2013)

"Aquamarine" (2006)

"Scream 4" / "Scre4m" (2011)

"Scream Queens" (television)

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com