Holger Rune Sends Out Absurd Tweet After Getting Waxed By American In First Round Of U.S. Open

Holger Rune, the No. 15-ranked tennis player in the world, lost in straight sets to Brandon Nakashima in the first round of the U.S. Open. While Rune's loss to the not-so-well-known American was already a tough look, his actions on social media took things from bad to a bit ridiculous.

While Rune has yet to win a Grand Slam, he played his way to the No. 4 ranking in the game just a year ago, which makes him a dark horse contender to make a deep run in every tournament he competes. That run didn't come to fruition thanks to Nakashima putting together an epic performance in New York en route to a 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 win that not many could have predicted.

Rune certainly didn't predict a first-round exit in the year's final Grand Slam, and on his way out of town he elected to essentially make excuses for himself on social media while not-so-subtly taking a jab at his opponent.

Rune expressing his disappointment while pointing to the fact that he played a bad match is fair - he had five double faults and a sub-40 first serve percentage - his use of the phrase "no offence to my opponent" was rather uncalled for.

Anytime a sentence begins with "no offense," the meaning behind whatever is trying to be explained is always taken with offense.

Rune's statement on social media would have been perfectly fine without the "no offense" part, but he elected to use it and therefore opened himself up for some criticism following his straight-set loss. The wildest part of the entire statement is that Rune never mentioned his opponent's name or tipped his cap to his efforts.

Next up for Nakashima is a meeting with Arthur Cazaux out of France as he looks to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open for the second time since 2022.