F1 Will Have A Year-Round Presence In Las Vegas With New Slate Of Interactive Experiences

The second edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix gets underway this weekend, and pretty soon, Formula 1 fans visiting Las Vegas will have something to do all year long with the series launching several new experiences at Grand Prix Plaza.

Grand Prix Plaza is a 39-acre complex that is also home to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building as well as private event space.

On Thursday, just hours before F1 cars hit the track for the opening practice session of the weekend, it was announced that Grand Prix Plaza is partnering with Round Room Live — a company specializing in immersive exhibitions — for some very cool experiences including carting, a 4D exhibit, and more which will open next spring.

"The opening of Grand Prix Plaza’s year-round, consumer facing programming will enable Formula 1 to engage with visitors to the Valley and residents alike in new and exciting ways," Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. CEO Renee Wilm said in a statement. "Our commitment to the Las Vegas community runs deep, and we could not be happier to bring this collection of unique and immersive experiences to the destination."

The karting track will be called "F1 Drive" and will be "Weaving in and out of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building Garages." The 1,650-foot track will use a portion of the actual Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit. The karts that visitors will be able to drive are electric-powered and feature DRS technology, engine noises, and even an LED display on the steering wheel like you see in an F1 car.

If you're an F1 fan and this doesn't make you start pricing flights to Vegas, we are not the same.

But wait, there's more.

The complex will also be home to F1X, an interactive experience where fans will be able to design their own F1 cars and liveries and learn about the sport.

When you're not learning about F1 or making your friends ear your Pirelli rubber out on the karting track, you can hang out at F1 Hub which will have driving simulators, a restaurant, and a place to pick up some Las Vegas Grand Prix and F1 merch.

This all sounds very, very cool and I think this is going to be a big hit as Formula 1 continues to grow here in the good ol' US of A.