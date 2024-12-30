Former Rockets Player Ready To Pay Team's Fines After Fight With Heat, Tyler Herro

Things escalated in a hurry during the final seconds of the Miami Heat's win over the Rockets in Houston on Sunday night. Fines feel like they're inevitable following the incident, but former Rocket Vernon Maxwell claims he has his team's side of things covered.

The fight between the two sides broke out with 35 seconds left in regulation with the Heat leading 99-94. Miami's Tyler Herro locked up with Houston's Amen Thompson, that led to the Rockets' forward tossing Herro to the floor like a ragdoll.

Before Thompson could even regain his senses, Heat guard Terry Rozier was there tackling him to the ground. This led to benches clearing, with Herro, Thompson, Rozier, and Houston's Jalen Green all being ejected from the game. Houston head coach Ime Udoka and assistant coach Ben Sullivan were tossed from the contest as well.

With video of the scuffle going viral, Maxwell, a former Rockets guard, wasted no time defending Thompson, who was clearly the one responsible for setting things off. Maxwell even went as far as to claim he would pay any fines Thompson or other Houston players may be hit with by the NBA.

READ: Miami Heat President Pat Riley Shuts Down The Jimmy Butler Trade Speculation In Refreshing Style

While being tossed to the hardwood was a tough scene for Herro, he and the Heat got the last laugh against Houston when it was all said and done. Not only did Miami earn a 104-100 win on the road, but Herro also led all scorers with 27 points to go along with nine rebounds.

Thompson, who played 32 minutes off the bench on Sunday, put up five points, five assists, and five rebounds during his team's loss.