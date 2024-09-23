Harrison Butker Outsold Travis Kelce In Official NFL Merchandise Despite Controversy

Harrison Butker's official NFL merchandise looks to have been pretty popular despite the weeks of controversy surrounding his commencement address at Benedictine College in May.

Last Friday, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) released the list of the top 50 players with the highest sales of official NFL-licensed merchandise from March 1 to May 31. Butker ranked 11th, one spot ahead of teammate Travis Kelce.

Now, there's no telling where Butker ranked before his May 11th speech, but it's not much of a stretch to imagine the Super Bowl champion-kicker shot up the charts in the final weeks covered by the NFLPA data after he riled up so many on the left. Days after his speech, sales of Butker's jersey topped the charts – for both men and women. In fact, the women's XL size for his jersey was sold out on NFL.com.

Here is the full top 15:

1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

2. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

5. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

6. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia

7. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

8. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

9. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

10. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

11. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs

12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

13. Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets

14. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

15. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

While teammates, Butker and Kelce run in opposite circles.

Butker is an avowed Catholic who has occasionally expressed conservative worldviews. He made those headlines earlier this year for a speech that praised women who stay at home and raise children.

"I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker," said Butker.

Meanwhile, Kelce is a celebrity. He has a sponsorship deal with Pfizer. Mr. Pfizer dates Taylor Swift, the most popular pop star in the world.

The sports media generally cherishes Kelce while bemoaning Butker's presence on the Kansas City Chiefs. In May, several outlets called for the Chiefs to cut Butker after his commencement address.

The NFLPA list further underscores the misalignment between the legacy media and ordinary Americans. To the press, Harrison Butker is sexist and MAGA. To ordinary Americans, he is a courageous advocate for the nuclear family.

Finally, Butker is now a far more valuable piece to the Chiefs' quest for a three-peat than Kelce is.

Butker is the best kicker in the NFL. He continues to win games for the Chiefs in the final seconds (see his 55-yarder in Week 2). Through three weeks, Kelce is a non-factor. He has just eight receptions and 69 yards. He has yet to reach the end-zone.

Travis Kelce might be washed.

If I'm a Chiefs fan, I'd rather have Butker's jersey too.

Not bad for a kicker.