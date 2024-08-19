Harrison Butker Believes Having 'Enemies' Is Something Good And He's Right

The people opposed to Harrison Butker for the things he believes and says might just be picking on the wrong guy.

That's because Butker, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker, has heard you.

He knows you're out there. He knows you don't like him.

And he's here for the action.

Harrison Butker Not Backing Down

(Yeah, so much for the weak-kneed kicker caricature who can be intimidated by a timeout before a key kick and then blows the moment).

We already know Butker is not backing down or taking back or apologizing for anything he has done or said the past few months.

That includes the things he said at his viral commencement speech at Benedictine College months ago in which he ripped President Biden for his abortion stance despite being a Catholic, took a shot at pride month, and encouraged women to embrace being mothers and wives.

There was, for those living in bunkers, considerable blowback after that speech. But Butker stood his ground amid the sometimes withering assault.

And now we're coming to understand how Butker was able to see the legions of haters form against him without flinching.

Because he apparently thinks "enemies" can be good. Butker apparently believes having enemies is a badge of honor.

And how do we know this?

Butker On X: ‘Enemies? Good.’

Because Butker on Sunday told us as much from his social media accounts in no uncertain terms.

He took a quote widely attributed to heroic World War II British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and posted it.

"You have enemies? Good," Churchill supposedly said. "That means you've stood up for something, sometime in your life."

It doesn't matter that left-leaning Politifact at the left-leaning Poynter Institute claims records of Churchill uttering the quote cannot be found.

It also should be clear that Butker didn't utter the quote.

But neither of those matters.

Butker Posts Churchill Quote

Because, in this case, the quote is the point rather than its origin.

And Butker obviously endorsed it as a message to his approximately 202,000 followers on X and again to his 436,000 followers on Instagram.

So he was making a statement even without uttering the words.

What does that all mean? Butker's intentions are open for interpretation, but they echo comments he's made in the past.

He's going to speak out. And he's fine if that brings people who disagree or maybe even consider him an enemy out of the proverbial woodwork.

Butker, a self-described introvert, says he's going to continue showing he stood up for something, as Churchill states.

Butker Agrees With Winston Churchill

"I've always been encouraged by people that state their opinions and they're very bold in what they believe," Butker said a couple of weeks ago when he last spoke in a press conference. "I think that brings people closer … We're living in a better world if people are open, and they're not afraid to share their viewpoints.

"I just decided there are things that I believe wholeheartedly that are going to make this place a better place, and I'm going to preach that. And if people don't agree, they don't agree, but I'm going to continue to say what I believe to be true and love everyone along the way."

A couple of things here:

He doesn't sound like he's backing down and his social media posts confirm that.

Secondly, his free speech approach is as traditionally American as it gets while delivering a stark contrast to other parts of the world – including England of late – where government agents are threatening to jail even U.S. citizens for merely expressing opinions online.

That English government agent obviously disagrees when Butker decides to, "say what I believe" because he wants only certain things people believe stated publicly.

Ironic that an English government agent would disagree with someone who agrees with Winston Churchill.