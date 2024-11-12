Hall Of Fame Inductee Jeremy Roenick Tells Funny Story About Trip To Bathroom That Made Blackhawks Draft Him

A new class of Hockey Hall of Famers was officially inducted on Monday night with ex-NHLers Jeremy Roenick, Shea Weber, and Pavel Datsyuk being enshrined alongside fellow inductees Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Colin Campbell, and David Poile.

There were some great speeches given during the ceremony, but one story from Jeremy Roenick — who has always been known to be quite the character — really stood out.

"In 1988 the Black Hawks drafted me eighth overall in the first round," Roenick began. "And surprising scene, I was only 5'10" and 150 pounds."

Yeah, that's a little undersized, although it is worth noting that 5'10" is regarded by many as Nature's perfect height.

"I'm convinced the deciding factor of their pick came the night before the draft."

Roenick said that the moment that got him drafted happened in — of all places — the bathroom of a restaurant where he found himself at a urinal next to the Blackhawks' then-coach, the notoriously demanding Mike Keenan.

"In the restaurant bathroom, standing next to Mike Keenan at a urinal, he oddly asked me, ‘You have any balls kid?’" Roenick recalled. "Feeling a bit uncomfortable because of the current situation, ‘I said enough to play for you.’

"Thank goodness he didn't look over the divider. I might not have been their first pick that year."

What a story and the delivery was *Chef's kiss*.

Whether or not that chance urinal meeting with Keenan really did seal the deal for the Blackhawks when it came to picking Roenick — and I'm sure it didn't hurt — the team sure didn't regret the decision.

Roenick spent 8 seasons with the Blackhawks and they were some of the most productive of his entire NHL career. He went on to have stints with the Phoenix Coyotes (two stints to be precise), the Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks before retiring after the 2008-09 season.