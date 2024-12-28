Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt Throw Some Much-Deserved Shade At Entitled SEC

The SEC and its supporters are the most delusional demographic in college football, and it's not close. They had the audacity to complain and whine that three different three-loss teams deserved to be in the CFP because the first round of games weren’t that entertaining. It was nauseating to listen to, and frankly ruined what should have been a weekend of celebration for the sport.

After sitting and listening to the likes of ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit and Paul Finebaum rant unceasingly about the first round, Fox Sports’ Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt took time during the Holiday Bowl to throw some much-deserved shade at the Super Entitled Conference.

As Syracuse was putting the finishing touches on a 52-35 beatdown of Washington State , Johnson and Klatt looked back at what had transpired during the first 12-team playoff and said they chose to view it positively.

"It’s so exciting to watch this playoff!" Johnson said.

"I loved every minute of it," Klatt agreed. "Home teams should win. The better teams got to host. It's hard to win on the road in college football. Everyone is trying to make this an indictment on the losing teams."

"SEC teams finally played a game in cold weather!" Johnson remarked.

"Yeah, how'd that work out for them"" Klatt said with just a hint of sarcasm. "I knew Ohio State was going to run (Tennessee) out of the building when they ran out there with that fake toughness with their shirts off and started warming up. I was like, ‘Okay, the Buckeyes got this.’"

Remember, everyone was saying that Alabama, South Carolina, or Ole Miss being in the playoff would have made the games less of a blowout (side note: that still counts as a loss, right?). But as Klatt pointed out, winning on the road is hard, especially in the frigid cold. If that’s true (and it is), what makes anyone think that the Tide, Gamecocks, or Rebels would have had any better than Tennessee (who was better than all of them) did in Columbus? Or Happy Valley? Or South Bend?

Johnson and Klatt spoke truth: the results of the games do not mean that the committee made the wrong choices for playoff teams. If only we could get even just half of SEC nation to understand that, college football would be a better place.