Wildcats For Life: Gunner Maldonado Transfers To Third College Football Program With The Same Mascot

Safety Gunner Maldonado may be leaving the University of Arizona, but he'll always be a Wildcat.

No, seriously.

After four seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, Maldonado entered the transfer portal and has committed to Kansas State — a team also known as the Wildcats. But that's not all! Before he left for Tucson, Maldonado took a redshirt season at Northwestern in 2020. Any idea what their mascot is?

You got it… the Wildcats.

Either this guy is partial to giant felines or collegiate sports programs really need to get more creative.

Regardless, the sixth-year senior should be a good pick-up for K-State.

Maldonado had a solid career for Arizona, with his best season coming in 2023. That's when he posted two interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a career-high 81 tackles. A team captain, he was also named Valero Alamo Bowl Defensive MVP last season after recording nine tackles, an interception, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown in the game.

The Chandler, Ariz., native played in four games and recorded 11 tackles and an interception in 2024, but a knee injury cut his season short.

It's just a shame he only has one year of eligibility left. Maybe the Kentucky Wildcats could use some help in the secondary!