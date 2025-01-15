Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Disrespects Victor Wembanyama With Vicious Dunk

Poor Victor Wembanyama can't possibly live down this insane dunk by Ja Morant …

In one of the most athletic highlights you'll see this week, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant climbed the ladder and threw down a slam on Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs' phenom.

Morant made Wemby look small with his remix of the famous Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan signature dunks — leaping over a defender and launching the ball from feet away, lasering through the nylon.

Though it did not count, the level of difficulty was off the charts, with Ja facing off against Wemby, who stands at 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan. 

Morant stands 6-foot-2, meaning he had to rise to some serious altitude to make that play.

"He's just another person at the rim," Morant said after the game.

You don't see that every day, though the play was ultimately blown dead by the refs. 

Morant, 25, is a freakish talent, and his impact on the Grizzlies elevates them to a premier team in the West. The guy still has character questions (level: Code Red), but his game sometimes makes up for those concerns. Fans in Memphis hope Morant can stay out of trouble and in neon-lit rooms at Shotgun Willie's.

The Grizzlies defeated San Antonio, 129-115, on Wednesday.

NBA's sect of chronically online fans bowed at the altar of Ja after the ridiculous play. 

