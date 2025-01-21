Greg Norman Says Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Have Gotten Richer Thanks To LIV Golf, And He's Not Wrong

Greg Norman may be out as LIV Golf CEO, but that doesn't mean the Australian has stopped going to bat for the Saudi-backed circuit and taking swings at the PGA Tour. The Australian has been consistent in his message that Tour players, specifically the top guys, have greatly benefited from LIV bursting onto the scene in 2022.

From a popularity standpoint, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are the clear-cut one-two on the Tour. While both have been critical of LIV and Norman over the last few years, the two-time major winner seems to still be chomping at the bit to sit down and talk, or debate, with the two about how LIV has, at the very least, made them much, much richer.

"I would love to," Norman said, when asked by Australian Golf Digest if he'd like to speak with McIlroy and Woods. "I would love them to recognize the fact that – like Tiger with his PIP (Player Impact Program) money – that only came because of LIV, right? So, Tiger benefitted from that. Rory’s definitely benefitted from that."

"I would love to sit down and talk to them about it, no question about it. Because I’m not a judgmental person and you only learn the facts and truth when you hear the other side of it. And you know what? I'd win the debate."

Norman's point about the Player Impact Program is 100% valid.

The PGA Tour introduced the Player Impact Program (PIP) in 2021 to reward its 10 most impactful players with some hefty direct deposits at the end of the season. The program being founded the same year that LIV Golf was founded isn't a coincidence. The PIP was created to keep the game's biggest names from leaving the Tour to join the new, very rich global league.

Woods finished first in the PIP standings in 2021 and 2022, earning a total of $23 million in the process. He essentially earned those checks by having the resume he does and having a pulse, given that he played in six total events and made four cuts in those two seasons.

McIlroy dethroned Woods in 2023 to win the $15 million prize before Woods took the crown back in 2024 earning $10 million in the process. Woods played in five tournaments during the '24 campaign and made one cut.

In the PIP's four-year run, Woods reportedly made $45 million, McIlroy took home $35 million, Jordan Spieth picked up $24 million, and another five players made at least $10.5 million along the way.