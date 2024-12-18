Greg Kampe, Tom Izzo Wear Matching Grinch Sweaters While Coaching Against Each Other

The No. 20 Michigan State Spartans took down the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, 58-77, on Tuesday night in Detroit. But it was the teams' head coaches, Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe, who truly stole the show.

Izzo and Kampe showed up to Little Caesars Arena wearing matching Grinch Christmas sweaters.

We'd like to believe this is some hilarious coincidence, but the wardrobe choice was certainly planned. The two legendary coaches have been good friends for quite some time, and they've both been known to whip out silly garb when they go head-to-head.

"It's the respect I have for him, it's good for our state," Izzo said of his rivalry with Kampe in 2019. "It's become a little miniature rivalry. It's not Michigan-Michigan State. ... Every one of them is packed. That thing is packed every year, no matter where we played, and give him credit, because they're always competitive."

Kampe even crashed Izzo's post-game news conference afterward.

"Sit down, Kamp," Izzo said as Kampe walked in. "You bought the ugliest sweaters I've ever seen, and for the first time in your life, you paid for them, so I'm really happy about that."

Kampe responded: "I didn't want to embarrass him, so I had to buy two. So that I didn't give him a shirt that was too small. I gave him a small, and a I gave him a double, and I knew he was going to wear the double."

Izzo has been at Michigan State since 1983, but it wasn't until 1995 that he assumed the head coaching role. He's led the Spartans to eight Final Four appearances, including a national championship in 2000. The 69-year-old Michigan native has a 711-296 all-time record.

Meanwhile, Kampe is in his 41st (!!!) season as Oakland's head coach. He boasts a 700-537 all-time record and has the 10th-most wins by any active coach in Division I, just 11 wins behind his buddy Izzo.