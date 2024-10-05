NC State's Grayson McCall Stretchered Off Field After Suffering Brutal Shot To Head Against Wake Forest

North Carolina State quarterback Grayson McCall returned as the starting quarterback today against Wake Forest, but now Wolfpack fans are praying for him after McCall sustained a horrible injury early in the game.

This was supposed to be a big day for McCall, returning from an injury sustained against Louisiana Tech. He was a game-time decision heading into today's game, but got the start after pregame warmups.

Unfortunately, just eight minutes into the game, McCall took a massive shot to the head, sending the NC State training staff into a frenzy to make sure he was ok.

That might end up being one of the worst hits we see a quarterback take this season. Not only was Grayson McCall running into Wake Forest defenders, he took a shot to the head from two-different Deamon Deacons that sent him straight to the ground.

The training staff immediately rushed to the field as Grayson McCall's teammates all took a knee in prayer, while NC State fans were standing in silence as trainers attended to him.

Following an examination on the field, the medical cart was immediately brought out onto the field, as the situation did not look good. As trainers were loading the quarterback onto a stretcher, his parents had made their way down from the stands to be with their son.

During the ensuing few minutes, after being loaded onto the stretcher, you could see McCall moving his arms, as his head was strapped down to the board.

We will keep you updated on the status of Grayson, as he was immediately taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation. This was the last thing anyone wanted to see, especially with a shot to the head that sent his helmet flying in the process.