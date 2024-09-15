GRAPHIC: UFC Fighter Irene Aldana Gets Surgery For Gruesome Wound, It Still Looks Nauseating

Let me just start this story by saying I have warned you that this is not for the faint of heart. If you hate blood or any serious injury, stop right now and go watch the Houston Texans maul the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

You’ve been adequately warned.

Saturday night, UFC 306 took place in Las Vegas, and Norma Brandt and Irene Aldana squared off for a preliminary match in the event. As the fight progressed, Aldana suffered a brutal - and I mean BRUTAL - hit to the face that resulted in a gash to the forehead.

Quite honestly, I hesitate to call this a gash, because that would be an insult to the word. It looked like someone took a pick-ax to her face, causing it to be covered in blood.

Here’s what it looked like.

I don’t blame you if you need to go puke. I’ve had a restless stomach since I started writing this article.

Now if that were me, I’d immediately quit the fight and probably my career. But somehow, Aldana found the will to finish the fight. While she lost in a unanimous decision, it's remarkable that she was able to finish the fight .

If you thought that view of the injury was enough to make you blow chunks, wait until you see this.

After the fight, she went in to get surgery (duh), but before the doctors performed their duties, they got an up-close look at Aldana’s scar.

If you don’t want to see it, scroll as quickly as you can. It’s nasty.

Here’s what it looked like after it was all sown up.

Okay, I think that’s enough gruesome injuries for one night. I’m going to go watch some football and get my mind off that.

And maybe find a barrel to puke in.