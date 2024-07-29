Good Morning Football Returns, Facing Uphill Battle To Remain Relevant In Toxic Sports Era

NFL Network launched "Good Morning Football" in 2016 as a refreshing change of pace from the more debate-heavy, politicized programming that had come to define the new era of sports talk.

The original cast of Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandy, Kay Adams and Nate Burleson had instant chemistry. The show was fun. The ratings – around 90,000 viewers – were as strong as realistically practical for a morning show on a second-tier cable channel.

But much has changed in the past eight years. The show has changed host, from Adams to Jamie Erdahl. Burleson, the biggest star on set, has since moved on to "CBS Mornings." On Monday, GMFB" relaunched after an abrupt, puzzling hiatus last April -- now airing live from Los Angeles.

Despite the 5 a.m. local start time, Erdahl, Schrager and Brandt remain and are joined by newcomer Akbar Gbajabiamila. The energy of the show is the same even inviting famed boxing announcer Michael Buffer to do the show's introductions:

The cast looks like it's having more fun than nearly every other show on television. The excitement is palpable. That said, "GMFB" faces a new set of challenges moving forward.

Can Good Morning Football survive on NFL Network in new landscape?

The television landscape is grim. FS1 opted not to renew Skip Bayless' contract, following months of putrid viewership. Pat McAfee is one of the biggest stars in sports media, yet he struggles to draw linear television viewers. ESPN has begun discussions to cancel "Around the Horn," once a tent pole program on the network.

Unlike in 2016, "GMFB" doesn't just compete with other sports television shows. It competes with everything, meaning podcasts, X videos, YouTube, TikTok and beyond.

The oversaturation of sports content makes standing out a daunting task. Sports talk is already a niche. Now, shows must find a niche within a niche. Otherwise, they are just one of many interchangeable programs on the dial.

Other than "First Take" and maybe "PTI," so few sports programs register in the proverbial zeitgeist. There's too much content. There are too many opinions. And so little demand for more for either.

Unfortunately, for a show like "GMFB," quality is not always the answer.

Good, honest work is often the enemy of virality and clicks. Stephen A. didn't elevate atop the industry because he is the smartest or most thoughtful pundit in sports. Quite the opposite…

"GMFB" brought a level of fun back to sports talk in 2016. Loyal viewers appreciated Schrager's insight and Brandt's wits. But like the world, the state of sports media has greatly suffered since.

It is now awfully difficult to break into the conversation without starting rumors or diving into the culture war.

Race-baiting and outrage sell. Smart football analysis rarely does.

Alas, "Good Morning Football" must wrestle with that unfortunate reality as it introduces its next chapter.