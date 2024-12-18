Professional Golfer Suspended And Fined By Tour After Getting Caught Gambling On Tournaments

Professional golfer Marco Penge has been handed a significant suspension and fine by the DP World Tour after it was discovered that the Englishman was gambling on tournaments.

Penge violated regulation 3(a)(i), which states "no covered person shall either directly or indirectly bet or instruct any other person to bet on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any professional or elite amateur golf event anywhere in the world."

The 26-year-old placed bets on multiple tournaments he was playing in, but according to a statement from the Tour, he "did not bet on himself or on the progress of tournaments during days when he was participating, leading the panel to find that the integrity of such events had not been compromised."

Penge has been suspended for three months and also fined 2,000 Euros with his eligible return date set for February 13, 2025. There are six tournaments on the DP World Tour calendar between now and his return date in February.

Penge turned professional in 2017 and made 19 cuts in 28 starts on the Europe-based tour last season. He finished 110th in the season-long Race to Dubai standings which was good enough to hold onto his card for the 2025 campaign.

In October 2023, Korn Ferry Tour golfers Vince India and Jake Staiano were suspended for sports gambling as well. The difference between their instances and Penge's is that neither Staiano or India were found to have placed wagers on tournaments that they played in.

India and Staiano violated the PGA Tour Integrity Program, which aims to "prevent and mitigate betting-related corruption in PGA Tour competitions." The program applies to "all tours owned and/or operated by PGA Tour, anywhere in the world."