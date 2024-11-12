Golf Pro's Clubs Destroyed By Airline En Route To Tournament, Look Like They Were Torched By Flamethrower

Flying with golf clubs is a nightmare. Not only do most airlines charge you to check your golf bag, you're constantly stressed out about your clubs from the moment you drop them off with a stranger until they're back in your hands at your destination. Then, the stress sets back in when you open up your travel bag to see whether or not the airline may have damaged your equipment.

For LPGA Tour player Jennifer Chang, the nightmare scenario unfolded, and the airline did in fact damage her equipment. In fact, they may have brought out a flamethrower, torched her clubs for a bit, and then ran the entire bag over a couple of times just for good measure.

Chang, who is playing to hold onto her Tour card in the final stretch of the year, was en route to The Annika in Florida when her clubs were destroyed. According to Chang, Delta Airlines was the culprit for the damage.

Johnny Wunder, the Tour content creator for Callaway, shared a video showing two giant holes in Chang's travel bag and another going directly through her driver head cover. The video then shows the serious damage done to Chang's 9-iron.

Chang was of course forced to replace her clubs ahead of the opening round of The Annika, which is a less-than-ideal situation when battling to keep your playing rights on the LPGA Tour.

The American currently sits 109th in the Race to CME Globe standings with the Top 100 in the standings keeping their Tour cards heading into 2025. Only the Top 60 in the standings move on to the season finale with a purse of $11 million.

As for Delta Airlines, this isn't their first rodeo of damaging some golf clubs this year.

Back in May, the East Tennessee State men's team witnessed their golf clubs being tossed to the ground by baggage handlers.

Delta later issued an apology explaining that the baggage handlers in the video weren't employees of the company.