College Football Players Going Tarps Off Before A Freezing, Snowy Game Is The Trend That's Sweeping The Nation

We've reached the best time of the year for football. The time of year when temperatures plummet so low, that you half expect the mercury to come shooting out the bottom of the thermostat.

But there are games to be played, ladies and gentlemen, and while lesser athletes would show up to the stadium bundled up like they're about to take part in the Iditarod, true Football Guys across the country are showing up sans shirts to show that, unlike the Miami Dolphins, frigid temperatures don't bother them in the least… or it could be an act of psychological warfare.

Let's start in Columbia, Missouri for an SEC matchup between the Missouri Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks that looks like it'll have plenty of the white stuff.

However, despite the cold, the Razorbacks hit Faurot Field without shirts just to show anyone who had questioned otherwise that they do, indeed, mean business.

Alright, we'll see how that works for them as they try to come out on top in this year's edition of The Battle Line Rivalry.

But the razorbacks aren't alone. Let's check in on the D-II playoffs, specifically the Grand Valley State Lakers as they host the Harding University Bisons in Allendale, Michigan.

Is it to get acclimated with the cold? Maybe.

However, I think we're seeing some gamesmanship on the part of the shirtless.

Going with a bare torso in snowy weather is borderline psycho behavior, but that's the point. The Harding Bisons would have seen this happening and they'd gulp like nervous Tex Avery characters. That's the point; to show the other team that you'll do anything to win, even not wearing jackets.

I'm anxious to see how this pans out for them because if we get lopsided Grand Valley State and Arkansas wins expect to see a bunch of other teams freezing their torsos off next week.