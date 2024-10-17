Goalies Keep Getting Paid As Jake Oettinger Signs $66 Million Extension With Stars

It's a good time to be an NHL goalie.

They're signing some big deals left and right with Dallas Stars netminder Jake Oettinger becoming the latest member of the $8.25 AAV club with news that he signed an 8-year extension with the Dallas Stars.

I think that's a great deal for all parties. Oettinger has been great in Dallas, and having that stability in net is such a luxury. I think the Stars are on the cusp of a Cup run at some point in the next couple of years after losing to Tampa in the Cup Final in 2020 (remember the bubbles?!). Whenever that happens, I guarantee, Otter will be a huge piece of that run.

Goalie deals have been the talk of the league in the early part of this season. The first big domino came when the Boston Bruins struck a deal with netminder Jeremy Swayman to end his holdout. That deal will sound pretty familiar, because like the one Oettinger just signed, it was worth 8-year, $66 million, for an AAV of $8.25.

That set the market, and would appear that the team is comfortable making that the going rate for starting goalies in the NHL.

The guy Swayman formerly shared the net within Boston, former Vezina winner Linus Ullmark, signed an extension to stick with the Ottawa Senators through the 2028-29 season.

Care to guess what the AAV was on that one?

…

Yup, $8.25 million.

Now, we've got Oettinger at that number, but we still have to see what New York is willing to pay former Vezina winner, Igor Shesterkin because he's been asking for something in the neighborhood of $12 million per year and turned down an 8-year, $88 million deal.

I think they'll almost certainly give him $12 million — I'm with Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde; he was smart to turn down the $88 million deal — but it will be interesting to see if they try to point at all of these $8.25 deals given to goalies to try and get him to lower his price.