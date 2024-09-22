GM Chris Grier's Lack Of Forethought Is Hurting The Miami Dolphins

This is what a lack of forethought looks like. This is what lying to oneself and being convinced the words repeated often enough become true turns into on a late summer Sunday in Seattle.

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and that's not surprising considering starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't play because he's on injured reserve.

The 2023 Tua Gamble Worked

Tagovailoa has a concussion. It's his third concussion in the NFL since the 2022 season. It's his fifth concussion, dating back to his days as the Alabama quarterback.

But, you see, this isn't about Tagovailoa. This is not his fault.

This is about the people paid to understand what the Dolphins are. And aren't.

This is about the people failing to recognize the Dolphins are a good team with their concussion-prone quarterback. But have continually proven incapable of winning without him.

The Dolphins are now 1-5 in games Tagovailoa has missed since 2022.

And seeing what happened in ‘22 when the season ended, as much because of Tagovailoa’s second concussion as anything, the Dolphins had a choice last year. And this year.

Dolphins Didn't Do Wise Thing

The Dolphins last year made sure they didn't buy into the Tagovailoa jiu-jitsu program and weight gain program and brought in a seasoned, proven backup quarterback just in case.

No they didn't.

They signed Mike White, who was a Jets castoff. And they kept hoping to develop Skylar Thompson.

The good news? The move – or lack of it – worked. But it worked because it wasn't tested, as Tagovailoa was able to play all 17 games for the first time in his NFL career.

The Dolphins gambled and won the lottery.

Dolphins Gambled Again And Lost

This year, the Dolphins decided to double down on their gamble. They saw Tagovailoa lose weight in an offseason he tried to add muscle and become more mobile. And the club decided that was good enough insurance to protect them from losing their starter.

The team promoted the still unproven Thompson to the backup spot and let White head elsewhere.

Except this year, the gamble has come up snake eyes.

Tagovailoa is going to miss four games, including Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Seahawks.

And you know what that gamble shows?

The Failures Showed Themselves

A lack of vision.

A lack of respect for the violence of the NFL game.

A lack of forethought.

The Dolphins lied to themselves – like that online meme with the dog in the burning room – and told themselves everything was fine.

So Sunday arrived, and they trotted developing Thompson into the breach, hoping he was fully developed. He wasn't.

The Seahawks let him complete 13 passes, but nothing dynamic or game-changing. Seattle took that inability to stress the defense and turned it into a 17-3 halftime lead.

And in the second half, the Seahawks, using their advantage, went after Thompson. They came after him so often and so hard, they knocked Thompson out of the game.

Skylar Thompson Dealing With Rib

And possibly out for some indefinite period because he has a rib injury, per coach Mike McDaniel.

Thompson left the game with an injury in the second half and that forced the Dolphins to try to mount a rally with journeyman Tim Boyle.

That was ugly. Watching Boyle throw to Braxton Berrios on fourth-and-3 in a game the first month of the season is something no Dolphins fan ever expected to see. But there it was.

Watching Boyle and the Dolphins get zero points after having a first-and-goal situation inside the 5 yard line is also not something anyone in Miami expected or wanted.

But there they were.

The problem is the Dolphins brain trust apparently never saw this possibility, either. And that's the issue.

Chris Grier Didn't Address Backup QB Well

General manager Chris Grier was so comfortable Tagovailoa could continue his streak of avoiding injuries – after the quarterback's entire football career is dotted with injuries – he decided he could go with a developmental QB behind him.

Again!

Look, nothing wrong with Thompson. He'd be great as a No. 3 QB. But in a season owner Stephen Ross has said he expects to compete for a Super Bowl, Grier let better, more experienced, more accomplished quarterbacks sign elsewhere?

That's not all.

Grier was obviously feeling confident about himself and his personnel staff after they won zero playoff games during his eight-year tenure as a general manager. So he felt he could call out the media about their constant criticism of how he handles talent along the offensive line.

Grier Took Victory Lap On OL Decisions

To be clear: The Dolphins drafted Austin Jackson to be a left tackle. He couldn't do that and ended up at right tackle. The Dolphins drafted Liam Eichenberg to be a left tackle. He couldn't do it and is playing guard. The Dolphins signed Terron Armstead knowing his substantial injury history. That was rewarded last year, but now he's left two games in a row this year, including being in the concussion protocol now.

The Dolphins found interior linemen in trades or the latter part of free agency and felt that was good enough.

Grier basically taunted reporters he knows better than them during a press conference. (He does, but not so much about the offensive line).

And what are we seeing with the 2024 Dolphins offensive line?

Injuries leading to patchwork substitutes, leading to no offensive anchor, leading to a lot of passing, leading to quarterbacks being forced to scramble for yards or getting clobbered in the pocket.

Miami Didn't Add Former Starter

The QB that had to scramble for extra yards is on injured reserve. The one who was asked to save the team in Tagovailoa's absence got knocked out of this game.

Now what are the Dolphins going to do?

Forethought would suggest admitting the mistake and correcting course. It would suggest a trade for an experienced guy who already knows the system, if possible. It would suggest adding someone who at some stage has been more than a career backup.

The Vikings are 3-0 with Sam Darnold. Tyrod Taylor, Mason Rudolph, Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston, Joe Flacco and others were available in free agency in the offseason. Ryan Tannehill is still available.

None apparently interested the Dolphins. This is what a lack of forethought looks like.