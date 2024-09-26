Giants Hit With Head-Scratching Face Mask Penalty In Primetime: VIDEO

Hands off!

New York tight end, Daniel Bellinger, was penalized and the decision left fans in the Meadowlands shaking their heads. The Giants received a questionable, and terrible, face mask penalty on Thursday night, facing the Dallas Cowboys, which should've gone against the other team.

During the first quarter, Bellinger was called for a penalty. However, 'Belly' did not have his hands on a face mask; instead, Dallas' defensive back, DeMarvion Overshown, pulled down his face gear.

Don't adjust your television set … the refs really did blow that call, and the G-Men were set back on a potential third-and-short situation.

WATCH:

It was an unforgivable call.

Big Blue fans demanded an explanation from the league offices.

"NFL please explain & issue an apology to Daniel Bellinger while you’re at it," one fan posted on X.

"That’s an inexcusable call by the officials. Just awful," said Giants reporter Ralph Vacchiano.

One fan said what most of us were thinking while watching Thursday Night Football: "Why isn't anyone correcting this? The Giants should get their 15 yards back when they're back on offense."

Lucky for the Giants, the face mask penalty on Bellinger didn't push them out of field-goal range, and newly signed kicker Greg Joseph booted a long 52-yard score.

As expected, the Cowboys came out victorious, beating the Giants, 20-15, and pushing Dallas QB Dak Prescott's win streak against the Giants to 13 Ws.

