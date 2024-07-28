Giants GM Says Brian Daboll Lost A Ton of Weight Because He's ‘Addicted’ To Pilates

New York Giants camp is well underway, and Brian Daboll clearly didn't skip his off-season training program. The head coach is looking slim and trim — noticeably thinner than he was during the 2023 season.

And in a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Giants GM Joe Schoen spilled the beans on one of Daboll's secrets to weight loss: Pilates.

"What he fell in love with probably over the last three or four weeks is Pilates," Schoen told host Kay Adams. "He’s doing Pilates. The first week and a half he was dying. He could barely move, but now after sticking with it for a couple weeks, he’s addicted."

Daboll, who also participated in an off-season weight loss challenge among Giants staffers, would not divulge how much weight he has lost. He only said it wasn't as extreme as the 100+ pounds he lost one year as the Offensive Coordinator for the Cleveland Browns.

"I’ve got 30-40 friends. They kind of know my weight history, where it goes up and goes down," Daboll said Wednesday. "There was a season in Cleveland where I lost 112 pounds. I didn’t lose nearly that much."

He was further motivated after losing a bet with his good friend Marty.

"He’s taking a trip down to South America on a motorcycle by himself, going all the way to the end and all the way back. He had to kind of take care of things this year because that was the main goal, to beat him," Daboll said.

Daboll also confirmed that he first tried Pilates a few months ago, and it's become a part of his regular routine.

"The first few weeks, I was not too pleased with it. I was pretty sore," he told reporters. "But I tried to stick with it. I go pretty early in the morning. As you get older, there's less things you can do."

I, too, do Pilates. And I chuckle at the thought of Brian Daboll strolling into the studio with all of us Lululemon-clad suburban wives.

But hey, fellas — don't knock it 'til you try it.