Giants Fumble Golden Opportunity To Beat Bengals in Primetime

Sunday night was a tough one for the New York teams.

The New York Mets were shut out in Chavez Ravine, and the New York Giants disappointed home crowds with a primetime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was another miserable night at MetLife. The Big Blue faithful watched their team go 3 for 5 on fourth-down attempts but fail to score more than a touchdown, losing 17-7.

On the bright side, the Giants ended a scoring drought at home, going without a TD in four consecutive games at MetLife Stadium, after rookie running back Tyrone Tracy punched it in during the third quarter.

Cincinnati failed to put the game away as quarterback Joe Burrow appeared physically limited. Burrow briefly left the game in the second half, leaving to have his head examined after swallowing a hard hit. "Joe Cool" pulled off a 47-yard running TD (the longest run of his career) and turned into a ghost for the remainder of the contest.

Out of all the SNF games, this had to be the most forgettable of the year.

The Bengals dangled a one-score lead throughout the game, not pulling away until the final two minutes when RB Chase Brown ran for a 30-yard TD.

Prior to Brown's score, the Giants had a chance to steal the game back after linebacker Micah McFadden punched the ball out on a Bengals rush.

The Giants failed to recover, letting the ball fall out of bounds and fumbling a gift from the football gods.

Head coach Brian Daboll and the Giants were on a hot streak, but the 2-4 team is now back to earth. And the only appearance that concussed rookie Malik Nabers made on Sunday night was popping out after his team's loss to jersey-swap with Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase. Womp womp.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com