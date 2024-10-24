Giant Taylor Swift Bracelet On Caesars Superdome Has Saints Fans Losing Their Minds

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour hits New Orleans this weekend, and the city is rolling out the red carpet. But Saints fans aren't too thrilled about it.

To welcome Swift to The Big Easy, the Caesars Superdome has busted out a gigantic friendship bracelet, bearing the popstar's name, that stretches across the outside of the stadium. Swifties often exchange friendship bracelets to commemorate their experience at her concerts and to connect with each other.

But Saints fans aren't feeling too friendly!

Since Taylor started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce just over a year ago, Swift-mania has fully swept the NFL. The 14-time GRAMMY winner has generated hundreds of millions in brand value for the Chiefs and for the league, she's been used in NFL hype videos, and she's now a fixture in Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Now Saints fans — who are currently suffering through a five-game losing streak and watched their team lose to the Chiefs in Week 5 — aren't too keen on the idea of Swift taking over their stadium, too. So when the Saints official X account posted photos of the massive friendship bracelet, "Who Dat Nation" sounded off in the replies.

This is embarrassing as hell.

U gotta be f*cking joking.

We’re not even a month removed from the Week 5 loss to the Chiefs……. This is horrible!

Get this sh*t the f*ck off my dome.

My goodness as if the season couldn’t get any worse.

Respectfully, Saints fans, your team is 2-5. Taylor Swift singing songs in your stadium is probably the least of the franchise's problems.

And, in fairness to Taylor, she was selling out NFL stadiums long before she started dating Kelce.

After three nights in New Orleans, the Eras Tour is headed to Indianapolis, where a 30-story-tall image of Swift is already plastered to the side of the JW Marriott next to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Time to grab your pitchforks, Colts fans!