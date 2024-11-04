Giannis Antetokounmpo Was In Dad-Joke Mode Before Flying To Cleveland

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Giannis Antetokounmpo has three kids , so you know what that means: his sense of humor has a very distinct flavor.

By "very distinct flavor," I mean dad jokes.

I don’t know about you, but I enjoy a good dad joke every now and again. Yes, they are corny, but that’s part of the appeal. And it all depends on how you deliver the joke: are you going to tell it knowing its bad, or are you going to laugh at all the eye rolls and sighs you’ll generate from captivated listeners?

Antetokounmpo has certainly mastered the art of the delivery, which makes his (relatively frequent) dad jokes all the funnier. The fact he runs away after delivering some of them make it even better.

(By the way, I have a quick side story: I came back from work and saw my kids were on eBay all day. If they’re still there tomorrow, I’ll lower the price. BA DUM TSS).

The Bucks superstar was in dad joke form again before his team flew to Cleveland for a game Monday against the Cavaliers. Giannis is out for the game. Looking at a team videographer, Antetokounmpo told him "I have a dad joke," and this was it:

"Why don’t monsters eat ghosts? Because they taste like sheet."

Take a bow, Giannis! That was a solid one.

But he wasn’t finished. When teammate Khris Middleton was close to boarding, he asked him:

"What do you call a witch at the beach? A sand-witch."

Middleton quickly replied "That’s terrible." It certainly was, but you gotta love the enjoyment Antetokounmpo got from telling it.

I don’t know what everyone thinks about his humor, but I for one am a fan. Plus, Antetokounmpo seems pretty pleased with his jokes, and that’s really all that matters.