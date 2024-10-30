GG Jackson's Parents Ask Him To Please Stop Doing TV Interviews From The Toilet

What do you do when nature calls and your TV interview calls at the same time? For GG Jackson, the answer is simple: you multitask.

The Memphis Grizzlies forward had a live interview with Fan Duel TV's Run It Back on Tuesday, and he attempted to do it from the bathroom. Before the interview started, the panel — consisting of Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams — teased Jackson’s guest appearance before going to commercial break. But when they saw him seemingly perched on the toilet, the cast rightfully burst out laughing.

"Are you in the bathroom man?" Williams asked. "Is that the best spot you could find? Sitting on the toilet?"

In his defense, maybe the acoustics are just killer in there.

But we'll never know. Because by the time the show returned from commercial break, Jackson had relocated to a new, slightly more television-appropriate room. But the panel wasn't letting him off the hook just yet.

"Hold on, hold on, okay. GG Jackson is back on the show," Beadle said, her co-hosts still laughing. "We will get to all things. But why the change of scenery? What just happened here?"

Jackson explained: "Definitely got a text from Dad and Mom in the group chat to move. So I had to sprint downstairs real quick."

Now in his second NBA season, the 19-year-old is currently in recovery after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot last month. Jackson told the Run It Back crew that he's shooting for a return in mid-January.

Maybe in the meantime, he can set himself up a proper home office to take Zoom calls.