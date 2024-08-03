German Cyclist Nils Politt Stops At Famous Paris Café For Mid-Race Bathroom Break

When you gotta go, you gotta go — even if you're in the middle of an Olympic bike race.

German cyclist Nils Politt made a pit stop Saturday during the men's 272-kilometer race at the Paris Summer Olympics. On the rue Lepic at the bottom of the Butte Montmartre climb, the 30-year-old jumped over the barriers and sprinted into Café des Deux Moulins.

A video posted to social media shows a mob of fans cheering on Politt as he ran out of the toilet stall and back out onto the course.

"I did not count how much time it took me," Politt told reporters after confirming he had to stop for a toilet break.

"It was really warm, we were drinking a lot of water, ate a lot of gels, and normally I don’t have problems, but today I had an upset stomach."

Hey, if you have to stop for a mid-race dump, you might as well do it at one of Paris' most famous eateries! Café des Deux Moulins became popular after its appearance in the 2001 movie Amélie, in which it is the workplace of the title character. The café is now one of Paris’ top tourist destinations.

Sadly, though, the potty break cost him. Nils Politt finished the race in 70th place — almost 20 minutes behind gold medalist Remco Evenepoel of Belgium.

He might as well have enjoyed a croissant and a cup of coffee while he was in there.