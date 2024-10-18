CFB Picks: Georgia Looking To Take A Bite Out Of Texas, While Tennessee And Alabama Run It Back In Knoxville

The SEC will take center stage Saturday as two massive games headline the college football schedule, while we also have a few important matchups that could fly under the radar.

No. 1 Texas will host No. 5 Georgia in the most anticipated conference game of the season. The Longhorns have a chance to make a massive statement to the SEC that they are ready to be the "big dogs" in their first year in the conference, while the Bulldogs can earn a key head-to-head victory over a team that will likely be in the SEC Championship Game race until the bitter end.

The appetizer to that feast will take place on Rocky Top where No. 11 Tennessee will host No. 7 Alabama in the rivalry known as the "Third Saturday in October." Both of these teams have one conference loss and probably can’t afford another one if they have a chance at getting to Atlanta.





Here are Outkick’s Trey Wallace and Barrett Sallee picks for Week 8. Reminder: Two points are awarded for picking a win against the spread in the "wild card" game per our completely made-up rules.



Trey: 18-10 straight up, 14-14 against the spread (18 points)

Barrett: 21-7 straight up, 14-14 against the spread (18 points)

Georgia at Texas (-5)

Wallace: This is the game where I feel as if Texas has the advantage at the quarterback position, with Quinn Ewers looking like his usual self against Oklahoma last week. It's not that I don’t trust Carson Beck, but he's going to need the rushing attack to cause the Longhorns to play on their heels defensively. This game comes down to downfield threats, and Texas will have the advantage. That being said, I saw something out of Georgia in the second half against Alabama, and feel as though they can rise to the challenge. I'm taking the Bulldogs to hit a few big plays in the fourth quarter, and leave Austin with a win.





Sallee: Georgia can’t run the football, and that is bad news in a game where being one-dimensional will get you smoked like a brisket in a Big Green Egg. Texas’ defense will force Carson Beck to win with his arm, and Georgia doesn’t have enough firepower in the passing game to spring the upset. Texas will keep rolling and send Georgia into a very sticky situation during the second half of the season.

Alabama (-3) at Tennessee

Wallace: For all the people complaining about Tennessee's offensive scheme, this has been more about Nico Iamaleava not being able to hit his receivers down the field. Yes, the Vols offensive line has not been at its best, but the Alabama defense should scare folks, and not in a good way. Jalen Milroe will have to deal with the Vols defensive line that has the upper hand in this matchup, but he will make some plays outside the pocket, especially with Tennessee losing linebacker Keenan Pili for the season. I've gone back-and-forth on this one all week, but I think this is the week when Nico gets on the same page as his wide receivers. I'm taking Tennessee to win a close game in Knoxville.





Sallee: The wrong team is favored here due in large part to a matchup nightmare that will tell the tale of the upset. The Crimson Tide offensive line has struggled mightily throughout the season, especially last week when they gave up nine tackles for loss to South Carolina. Meanwhile, Tennessee’s front seven ranks second in the SEC in tackles for loss. The Volunteers will put the Crimson Tide behind the sticks too many times and will get the win on Rocky Top.





Notre Dame (-11.5) at Georgia Tech

Wallace: I don't like that this game is being played in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and not on the campus of Georgia Tech, given there will be a lot of Notre Dame fans in the house. On the field, Riley Leonard has been playing some good football, and Georgia Tech QB Haynes King is certainly not 100%, and dealing with an injury. But, I don’t like the point-spread in this one, and think the Yellow Jackets will hang close with the Irish in the fourth quarter, and cover the points.





Sallee: Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King is "day-to-day" after suffering an injury in last week’s win over North Carolina, and Zach Pyron is warming up in the bullpen in case he’s needed. It really doesn’t matter who starts, though. Fighting Irish signal-caller Riley Leonard has been heating up and will force a banged up King or the backup Pyron into very untenable situations. Take the Irish and lay the points.



Wild Card Games

No. 8 LSU (-1.5) @ Arkansas



Wallace: Coming off the win over Ole Miss, it feels as though LSU is walking into a trap against Arkansas. We all witnessed what could happen to the Tigers if their offense doesn’t produce, which occurred in the first half against Ole Miss. If Arkansas can get enough explosive plays, and play defense like they did against Tennessee, the Hogs will pull-off another upset. This has upset written all over it, but I think LSU does enough in the second half to leave Fayettville with the win.





Miami (-4.5) at Louisville



Sallee: The Cardinals have lost two of three and haven’t lived up to the marginal hype that followed them into the season. Meanwhile, the Cam Ward express will roll up and down the field and lead the Hurricanes to a double-digit win as they continue their quest to make the College Football Playoff.

There you have it, another weekend slate of games. As we've seen in recent weeks, it's the ones that aren't sexy enough that end up being the ones that produce an upset. Enjoy the slate of games!