Georgia Sheriff Admits That Calling In Backup Because Burger King Messed Up His Order Was A Bad Look

We've all had our orders messed up so badly at the drive-thru that we wanted to call in sheriff's deputies for backup. Of course, most of us don't have the power to do that, but one Georgia sheriff does and is now copping to the fact that doing so was probably a bad look.

According to Fox News Digital, Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens hit up a Burger King on March 4, 2023, but bodycam footage of the incident was recently obtained by WSB-TV and posted on Facebook by Owens' election opponent, David Cavender.

The footage shows several deputies arriving on the scene where they encountered Owens and a woman sitting in a truck.

"Hey, do me a favor. I need to get, all I need is the owner name of whoever owns this damn facility or the manager," Owens said in the video. "I wanted her [to get his female passenger] a Whopper, no mayo, cut in half, right?"

That's not a very complicated order, although it is news to me that you can ask to have your burger cut in half.

I'm not going to condone these actions but I understand them. One time in college I went to a certain burrito place (I don't want to put it on blast, so I'll just say it rhymes with "Shmu-Doba"), ordered a burrito, and was told they were fresh out of tortillas.

A burrito place out of tortillas… forget sheriff's deputies; I wanted to call in the National Guard.

However, despite how upset he was, Owens made it clear he didn't want his money back, he just wanted to complain.

"I don’t need no damn money back no more," Owens told the deputies. "I just need to find out who owns this place so I can do an official complaint."

Alright, again, I know the feeling of intense rage that washes over you when you realize the fast food place forgot your fries, but you can't be calling your deputies to dig up info on the place.

After the video was released, Owens did an interview with WSB-TV and in it, he explained that the reason he was so upset over the order was that his wife couldn't eat mayo and it would make her sick.

However, he did concede that calling in reinforcements was probably ill-advised.

"I thought the best thing to do was to call a deputy. In hindsight, I probably should have just drove off and took the bad service and left and came back another day," Owens said.