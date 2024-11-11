Georgia Football Player Caught On Video Celebrating With Ole Miss Fans After Bulldogs' Loss In Oxford

Ole Miss fans weren't the only ones who enjoyed themselves after the Rebels pulled off a dominating upset win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. One of Georgia's own players seemed fired up after his team lost.

Ole Miss students and fans stormed the field after the 28-10 win in Oxford, and in the middle of all the chaos was Georgia safety Jake Pope, who was caught on video celebrating with a couple of Rebel fans just seconds after his team's loss.

While it's a tough, tough look for Pope, there is some context that needs to be shared here.

Pope is a reserve safety and didn't play one second of the game, and while that is far from an acceptable excuse for him to go onto the field and celebrate with Ole Miss fans, he had absolutely zero impact on the Bulldogs' loss on Saturday.

The woman Pope was seen celebrating with doesn't appear to be some random Ole Miss fan, either. She is wearing a shirt for Ole Miss offensive lineman Reece MacIntyre, who was a high school teammate of Pope's during their playing days together at Buford High School in Georgia.

Based on the clip, it's clear that Pope is still close with the MacIntyre family and he was excited for them after Ole Miss pulled off arguably the biggest win in program history.

A bad visual, for sure, but there was nothing Pope could have done during the game to change the outcome for Georgia and certainly nothing he could have done after the final whistle.

Ole Miss is now right back in the middle of the College Football Playoff conversation after dominating the Bulldogs and improving to 8-2 on the year. The Rebels have an open date this upcoming weekend before traveling to Florida and then hosting Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl the day after Thanksgiving.