Georgia Football Star Gets MAGA Hat For Kirby Smart: WATCH
Georgia football player Nazir Stackhouse apparently wants to see Kirby Smart in a MAGA hat.
The Bulldogs were on a bye week this past weekend after beating Texas, and that seems to have given some players a little free time.
Stackhouse used that free time to attend a TPUSA rally on campus, and he was seen rocking Donald Trump's famous MAGA hat in a viral video shared by TikTok user @elsmithy215.
Nazir Stackhouse gets MAGA hat for Kirby Smart.
Not only was Stackhouse wearing the iconic red and white hat, but he asked for a hat to give his head coach. His request was granted.
You can watch the lighthearted moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
People also seemed to love the fact Stackhouse was at the conservative event and snagged a hat for Kirby Smart. Below are some of the reactions on the viral video:
- Go Dawgs. Go Trump.
- I was already a Dawgs fan but this just makes it better
- my man Stackhouse!!!!
- I like Georgia now lol
- Love it!!! Go Dawgs!!!
- My man!!! Kirk threw that hat pretty quick. Go Dawgs!!!
- I’m a bama fan and I’ll be pulling for Stackhouse from now on. Fine young man
- Go Stackhouse, Go President Trump & Go Dawgs
Now, let's make one thing clear. There's absolutely nothing to be outraged about with this situation. Same goes for any college football player who might wear a pro-Kamala Harris hat.
Do we have many videos of that happening? Not that I know of, but it wouldn't be a problem if there were. People are allowed to have whatever opinions they want and support any candidate they want.
Stackhouse appears to be a Trump fan, judging from the fact he wore a MAGA hat at a TPUSA event. That's pretty epic, all things considered. Good for him for not feeling like he has to hide in the shadows. It certainly does seem like there's a bit of a vibe shift.
What do you think of the viral moment? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.