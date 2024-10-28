Georgia Football Star Gets MAGA Hat For Kirby Smart: WATCH

Georgia football player Nazir Stackhouse apparently wants to see Kirby Smart in a MAGA hat.

The Bulldogs were on a bye week this past weekend after beating Texas, and that seems to have given some players a little free time.

Stackhouse used that free time to attend a TPUSA rally on campus, and he was seen rocking Donald Trump's famous MAGA hat in a viral video shared by TikTok user @elsmithy215.

Nazir Stackhouse gets MAGA hat for Kirby Smart.

Not only was Stackhouse wearing the iconic red and white hat, but he asked for a hat to give his head coach. His request was granted.

Not only was Stackhouse wearing the iconic red and white hat, but he asked for a hat to give his head coach. His request was granted.

People also seemed to love the fact Stackhouse was at the conservative event and snagged a hat for Kirby Smart. Below are some of the reactions on the viral video:

Go Dawgs. Go Trump.

I was already a Dawgs fan but this just makes it better

my man Stackhouse!!!!

I like Georgia now lol

Love it!!! Go Dawgs!!!

My man!!! Kirk threw that hat pretty quick. Go Dawgs!!!

I’m a bama fan and I’ll be pulling for Stackhouse from now on. Fine young man

Go Stackhouse, Go President Trump & Go Dawgs

Now, let's make one thing clear. There's absolutely nothing to be outraged about with this situation. Same goes for any college football player who might wear a pro-Kamala Harris hat.

Do we have many videos of that happening? Not that I know of, but it wouldn't be a problem if there were. People are allowed to have whatever opinions they want and support any candidate they want.

Stackhouse appears to be a Trump fan, judging from the fact he wore a MAGA hat at a TPUSA event. That's pretty epic, all things considered. Good for him for not feeling like he has to hide in the shadows. It certainly does seem like there's a bit of a vibe shift.

What do you think of the viral moment?