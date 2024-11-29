George Russell And Max Verstappen Talk Post-Las Vegas GP Partying

Over the last decade since Las Vegas has become a bonafide sports town, there is no better place to have a big win or clinch a major championship than Sin City.

Just ask the 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals, some of whom may or may not still have a slight buzz from a celebration for the ages.

One of the unique things about this year's Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, there were two celebrations happening as Mercedes and driver George Russell snagged the race win, while, at the same time, Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated locking up his fourth World Drviers' Championship.

In Qatar on the penultimate weekend of the 2024 F1 season, Russell and Verstappen revealed that their celebrations crossed paths the morning after the race.

"I don't think (Verstappen) saw me, but I saw him in the bar at nine in the morning when l was leaving for the airport," Russell told French outlet Canal+ on Thursday in Qatar. "He didn't see me, he was, you know, nodding away, so I think."

The champ jumped into the interview to stick up for himself.

"I was very thirsty. It was 5 pm somewhere so..." Verstappen said.

"Yeah so Max is a pro racing driver, pro FIFA player, paddle player, drinker," Russel joked. "He ticks all the boxes. A man of many, many talents."

"Many talents," Verstappen agreed.

It must have been a great time, and you can be sure that Russell wasn't going to miss a chance to celebrate a dominant win — I mean after the first corner the broadcast hardly showed Russell, he dominated that much — with his team.

It was a bit of a shock win though, and Russell revealed after the race that he had originally planned on leaving town shortly after the race, which would indicate that he didn't arrive in Vegas thinking a win was on the table.

"It's going to be a good party," he said, per Daily Mail. "I was planning on flying in a couple of hours but I'm definitely not getting on that flight.

"I'm going to enjoy this evening with all my team. It's been a dream of a weekend I don't know how we've been so quick but I'm just riding this wave right now."