It Looks Like George Mason's Basketball Team Got Duped Out Of Bahamas Trip

The George Mason men's basketball team had some big plans for this summer, but those have come to a grinding halt, and a lot of people think the program may have inadvertently fallen victim to the basketball world's version of the notorious Fyre Fest musical festival.

But it's nothing like that… Fyre Fest attendees got cheese sandwiches. George Mason got nothing.

It's not uncommon for college basketball teams to take international trips in the summer and, according to College Sports Wire, George Mason teamed up with The VII Group, which has organized previous international tours for the likes of Georgia and Tulane, to do just that.

The plan was to head down to the Bahamas to play some hoops and do some team bonding.

However, according to reports, the team found out on the day that the trip was supposed to get started that nothing had been booked. No flights. No hotels. No games.

Nothing.

Such a bummer to have the rug pulled out from under you after you've got your swimsuits packed…

The VII Group put out a statement confirming that the trip was not happening.

"It is with deep regret and sincere apologies that The VII Group announces the cancelation of the George Mason University Men’s Basketball team’s foreign tour to The Bahamas, initially scheduled for this summer," the statement reads. "This unforeseen outcome is not only a profound disappointment to all involved but a failure that we at The VII Group take full accountability for."

The team was supposed to fly to the Bahamas and play its first game of the trip on Friday, but obviously, that never happened.

Instead, social media users were more than happy to start drawing comparisons to Fyre Fest.

More concrete details will certainly come out as time goes on, but no matter what, I get the sense that this will make a pretty solid Netflix documentary in a year or two.