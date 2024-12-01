Geno Smith Was Petty Toward The Jets After Win, Even Though He Played Horribly In New York

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was feeling’ himself after defeating the New York Jets on Sunday. But was his satisfaction in the victory justified?

Smith started his career in East Rutherford and played for four years from 2013-2016 . After throwing for 200 yards and a touchdown and overcoming a two-touchdown deficit to record a 26-21 in his old home stadium Sunday, Smith posted this on his X account.

This seems like a troll of the Jets for letting him go (it could mean something else, but I doubt it). But should he have been quick to troll the Jets?

Quite frankly, I don’t think so.

New York traded their former 2nd-round pick to the Giants ahead of the 2017 season after four miserable years for Gang Green, two of which he was a backup. He posted a 12-18 record (yuck), only cracked 3,000 yards in one of his years as a starter (gross), and had eight more interceptions, 36, than touchdowns, 28 (nauseating). If I were in Geno’s shoes, I wouldn’t be holding any grudges against the Jets for letting me go. He was awful for New York, and didn’t really start hitting his stride until two years ago.

I’m all for feeling good about beating a team that genuinely treated you poorly, like when Jake Browning went scorched earth on the Vikings last year. But in Smith’s case, you just need to be happy that you won and move on. No need to troll a team that cut ties with you when you sucked.